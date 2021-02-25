Is It Time For A Duel Between Gov Samuel Ortom And Gov Bala Mohammed At The Eagle Square, Abuja, Nigeria?

Listen to article

Nigeria is no doubt experiencing one of the world's worst ethnic/religious/political crisis.

As conflict intensifies in Nigeria between the Nigeria Middle Belt-Southern Christians and Northern Nigeria over the spiraling farmer-herder violence, is the fight about the use of weapons like machine guns and AK-47 rifles.

The ordinary people of Nigeria are watching their securities becoming weaker and weaker everyday as our political and economic wellbeing faces collapse. The people are fatigued over the never stop acts of inequity, corruption, mistrust, misinformation, and deniability reeling all over the nation by those in higher positions.

Our lingering distrust as it relates to the virtuous Muslims and the righteous Christian, the predominantly southern leadership and the mostly norther leadership hampers the fight against national insecurity.

Heard all over the world was the Northern Muslim Governor of Bauchi State, Bala Mohammed saying that the Fulani herders have no option than to carry AK-47 even when they not licensed to carry such war like weapons.

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State in defense of the other split of Nigeria, the southern -middle belt Christians, he openly viewed Bala Muhammed as championing organized terrorism all across Nigeria.

To this end as it relates to the ongoing national feud and chaos, our all around diabolical type democracy which is drenched in leadership negatives, conflicts and failures, the current temper flares by both governors need to be test in a public arena.

Since laughter is a powerful stress-relief medicine, how about an Alexander Hamilton and Aaron Burr type duel in America.

On the morning of July 11, 1804, years of escalating personal and political tensions ended in the Alexander Hamilton, a founding father, and Vice President Aaron Burr dueling on the grounds at Weehawken, New Jersey. Each fired a shot from a .56 caliber dueling pistol. Burr was unharmed; Hamilton fell to the ground mortally wounded. He died the next day.

The duel between the two Governors should take place at the eagle square in Abuja, Nigeria with all Nigerians watching on live television.

Even when the northern governor has called for the carrying of AK47 rifles for self defence, I do not support the two governors facing each other with guns but should they choose to carry AK-47 to defend themselves, I like others will watch.

On a serious note, Nigeria faces so many toxic lines of competition; like the supremacy fight between the Constitutional Law and Sharia law, Christians and Muslims, armed looters and government looters, ethnic politicians and religious politicians, kings and governors, judiciary and the police, northern herders and southern farmers; all these forms a net of security threats that continues to undermined Nigeria.

With our chronic state of explosiveness, there is an urgent need to find a lasting solution to our national insanity and state of deniability. A psychological based approach is needed to find an amicable and mutually acceptable solution that satisfies all sides involved in the all-around conflict.

Many Nigerians see partitioning as a solution to our deep emotions of inequity and insecurity as well as our almost impossible unity, I remain optimistic about a potential harmony.

Prof John Egbeazien Oshodi is the Founder of Psychoafricalytic Psychology. He is a Behavioral Leadership Specialist, and an American based Forensic/Legal/Clinical Psychologist. He directs an e-learning platform, the Transatlantic Enrichment and Refresher Institute, Miami, Florida. [email protected]