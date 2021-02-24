Army rebuts viral video by 'Soldier' claiming directive to kill everyone in Orlu Market

Listen to article

The Nigerian Army has issued a rebuttal statement on a viral video by one Joseph from Bayelsa State, who claims to be a Soldier, that the Nigerian Army ordered operatives to start killing everyone in sight at Orlu Market and environ.

In a statement by the Deputy Director Army Public Relations 82 Division, Colonel Aliyu Yusuf, on Wednesday, the Army described as ploy by unpatriotic elements to smear the image of the organisation.

According to Yusuf, “The attention of Headquarters 82 Division Nigerian Army has been drawn to an orchestrated video clip by an unpatriotic element which is being circulated on the social media, claiming to be a soldier in the Nigerian Army by name Joseph from Bayelsa State.

“The video was recorded in an unknown market claiming to be privy to a supposed order given by 302 Artillery Regiment, Onitsha to start killing everybody at Orlu Market and environs, Orlu L.G.A in Imo State.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that it was a calculated attempt to maliciously fabricate sensational stories to cause resentment and smear campaign against Nigerian Army Internal Security Operations. The supposed individual in the video was not bold enough to reveal his true identity as claimed or present his so called military uniform and identity card which were deliberately obscured to deceive innocent target audience.

“The Nigerian Army recognizes the right of citizens to hold and share opinions on social media and not to spread divisive contents by unpatriotic individuals. This mischievous misrepresentation of facts, misinformation and fabrication of outright falsehood as deliberately captured in the video clip are been orchestrated in the social media to tarnish the good image and reputation of the military. This great disservice is not acceptable by any standard.

“The Headquarters 82 Division Nigerian Army therefore wish to reassure law abiding citizens that the Nigerian Army remains a professional force, that respects fundamental human rights and deploy its personnel whenever or wherever duty calls.

“It is worth to note that Nigerian Army troops deployed for Internal Security Operations are guided by extant rules and regulations as stipulated in Nigerian Army Code of Conducts and Rules of Engagement in line with global best practices.”