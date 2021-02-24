Abdulrasheed Bawa Confirmed By Senate As The Substantive Chairman Of The Efcc

Listen to article

The senate has confirmed the appointment of Abdulrasheed Bawa as the substantive chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The upper legislative chamber confirmed Bawa after screening him for over two hours on Tuesday.

Last week, President Muhammadu Buhari nominated Buhari as EFCC chairman and asked the upper legislative chamber to confirm him.

Bawa, who is 40 years old, is one of the pioneer EFCC cadet officers. Before his appointment, he was the Lagos zonal head of the anti-graft agency.

During the screening exercise, senators took turns to ask questions and give advice to Bawa.

Ovie Omo-Agege, deputy president of the senate, said Bawa’s nomination “has generated hope” for the youth.

“Ordinarily I’d have pleaded for him to take a bow but let him further showcase himself. This nomination has generated hope,” Omo-Agege said.

“I thank President Muhammadu Buhari for this nomination. This is the first time we are sticking within the EFCC to govern this institution.”

Also commenting, Bala Na’Allah, former deputy majority leader, said Bawa has displayed the capacity to run the anti-graft agency.

“He has displayed that he has the capacity to run the EFCC. I know him very well, he is not even half of the qualities of his father. I call on my colleagues to approve this nomination,” Na’Allah said.

Bawa said his nomination has given hope to Nigerian youths.

“I’m not unaware, my nomination has caused a lot of hope for the teeming youth. I’m going to give them good representation,” he said.

The new chairman denied the allegation that he sold assets recovered by the anti-graft agency for personal gain.