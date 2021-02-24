Mrs Obiano Fulfills Promise To Accident Victim, 255 Others With Free Prosthetic Limbs And Legs.

Listen to article

In fulfillment of her promise the wife of Governor of Anambra State and founder of charity organization, Caring Family Enhancement Initiative (CAFE), Dr Mrs. Ebelechukwu Obiano(Osodieme) has gifted Mr Shedrack Odo, an accident victim who lost an arm and leg last year, and 255 other physically challenged persons with free prosthetics.

The excited and grateful beneficiaries were fitted with matching prosthetics at Prof Dora Akunyili Women Development Centre, Awka from February 22 -24, 2021.

See photos and videos...

