Marte: Nigerian troops demobilise heaps of mines on their routes

Listen to article

In less than 48 hours after receiving the charge of the Chief of Army Staff, Major General Ibrahim Attahiru, to rid Marte and its neighbouring communities in Borno State of Boko Haram elements, Nigerian troops have successfully destroyed several mines laid on their paths by terrorists.

PRNigeria investigation revealed that apart from landmines, the terrorists’ infiltration of the civilian population in Marte prevented the military Air Task Force from launching aerial bombardments to avoid collateral damages.

The troops have de-mined some communities and villages on the major routes to Marte.

Recall that Attahiru on Sunday issued a 48-hour dateline for troops to clear terrorists from Marte and adjoining villages, including Kirenowa, Kirta, Wulgo and Chikingudo.

The COAS, who undertook a surprise operational visit to Dikwa to commend Commanders and troops for protecting the town, had assured them of the needed support to carry out the task, which he said must be done within 48 hours.

PRNigeria also gathered that the General Officer Commanding 7 Division of the Army, Major General Abdul Khalifa, commended commanders and troops in that axis for thwarting the attempt by terrorists to take over Dikwa.

While coordinating a massive military operation in the Sambisa Forest, Khalifa had quickly mobilised reinforcement from different military units to protect Dikwa.

He also led other troops immediately to the town to ensure safety of the citizens and large numbers of Internally Displaced Persons from the advancing terrorists.

One of the Commanders that led the successful Dikwa Operation was the Garrison Commander of Operation Lafiya Dole, Brigadier General Abubakar Haruna, with fighting troops from Gulumba.

A military intelligence source told PRNigeria that the troops, who were spurred by Attahiru’s marching directive, have already demobilised several mines as they pushed further in the axis.

The source said: “Our troops, more than ever before, are committed to dealing with terrorists in the North East.

“They have since, after the COAS’ charge swung into action, with a view to liberating Marte and some adjoining communities.

“The terrorists’ attacks have not dampened their morale in any way.

“Troops in Dikwa have also not been distracted.

At the moment, we are intensifying our intelligence gathering mechanism to uncover terrorists’ informants.”

Credit: PRNigeria.