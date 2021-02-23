How Shell staff, two others were killed after hooking up with 'lady' on dating site

Listen to article

By Eagleonline

A man, Michael Victor, has been killed after hooking up with a supposed “lady” on a dating site. Tinder.

The “lady” lured him to an isolated area and killed him.

Unfortunately, Victor didn't know the “lady” he had been chatting with on the dating site was actually a man and member of a five-man gang, which specialised in using dating sites to lure people to lonely spots and thereafter collect their valuables.

The suspects do not only pretend to be women, but rich women.

So most of their victims believe they would be going on a date with a rich woman, working in an oil company.

The incident occurred at Rivers State.

Members of the gang, presently in police net, are Michael Eneji, 30; Nwachukwu Emeka, 22; and Success Okeke, 27.

The gang was smashed by operatives of the Intelligence Response Team led by a Deputy Commissioner of Police, Abba Kyari.

Eneji and his gang members had also been accused of kidnapping and killing Shola Olaseinde and Progress Benin Disi, a worker with Shell Oil Services Company, using the same methodology.

Shell Oil Services Company is not affiliated to The Shell Petroleum Development Company or any subsidiary of the Anglo-Dutch multinational.

According to police, on January 12, 2021, the family of Victor lodged a complaint that he had been missing since January 6, compelling the police to launch an investigation and also began tracking of his phone.

Through intelligence gathering and with support from the Technical Intelligence Unit, Force Headquarters, Abuja, Eneji was arrested with two of his members.

Police recovered one AK-47 rifle and three magazines tied together, loaded with 18 rounds of live ammunition.

The suspects were said to have confessed to have killed Victor on the very day they kidnapped him.

They led operatives to Old Onne Road, where they had left Victor's corpse.

It was, however, discovered that the Divisional Police Officer in-charge of the jurisdiction, a Superintendent of Police, Chukwuma Emeka, had already recovered the corpse and deposited it at Okirika General Hospital.