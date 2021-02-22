AHRC Holds its First Virtual Zoom Discussion of 2021  

Listen to article

On February 18, the American Human Rights Council (AHRC-USA) held its first virtual Zoom discussion of the year 2021. The topic was African Americans and the Promise of America and the discussion was held to recognize and celebrate Black History Month. The Zoom discussion had thirty- eight participants and guests.

The session, by invitation only, hosted a diverse group of distinguished guests that included judges, lawyers, and educators, representatives of government agencies, community leaders, activists and physicians.

The guest speakers included Mr. James White, Director of Michigan Department of Civil rights (MDOCR); Hon. Judge Denise L. Morris, Dean, Oakland County Circuit Court; Rep. Mary Cavanagh, District 10-Detroit; and Imam Steve Elturk, AHRC founding member and Imam of IONA mosque.

The discussion focused on Black History Month as American history and as a reminder of the ongoing struggle for social justice in America. Speakers and participants listened to each other share their life and work experience and their unique perspective on Black History Month. All agreed that working for justice is a year-round effort, not limited to a day or a month.

The February Zoom session was one of a number of sessions that AHRC is planning to hold in 2021. They are held to advance the goal of active and constructive engagement addressing issues of common interests and concerns. We believe that continuous engagement is important for real dialogue, understanding, establishing common ground and building trust among all stakeholders.

“This Zoom session on the theme of Black History Month was an opportunity for sharing, listening and learning from each other,” said Imad Hamad, AHRC Executive Director. "We appreciate the commitment of all the speakers and participants," added Hamad. “It is important to sustain the engagement and learning from each other,” added Hamad.