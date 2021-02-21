Rochas Okorocha In Police Custody For Violently Breaking Into Royal palm spring estate Seized From His Wife By Imo State Govt.

Listen to article

Immediate past Imo Governor Senator Rochas Okorocha has been arrested after he dared Governor Hope Uzodimma to reopen the Royal Palm Estate sealed by the State Government.

Accompanied by his son-in-law, Uche Nwosu, the former Governor broke the keys to recover the estate belonging to his wife, Nkechi.

Infuriated by the ex-Governor’s action, loyalists to the State Government confronted them in a clash that left one person injured.

Imo Government on Friday had recovered the Royal Palm Estate along Akachi road.

The seizure, according to the team led by Commissioner for Lands, Enyinnaya Onuegbu, was in compliance with directive of the Imo State gazette on the report of the Judicial Commission of Enquiry on recovery of Lands and other related matters.

He was arrested for personally leading thugs to destroy and vandalize security vehicles and breaking into the property of the Imo State government that was earlier seized from him.

The embattled former Governor of Imo state, Rochas Okorocha is currently cooling his heels at the Owerri police headquarters.

Meanwhile, The Imo state police command has confirmed that it moved former governor of Imo state, Rochas Okorocha and Senator representing Imo West Senatorial district, to its custody to explain why he led violent breaking into the government sealed Royal palm spring estate along Akachi road in Owerri.

The State Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Orlando Ikeokwu, confirmed this to newsmen in Owerri. He said that the police moved to Akachi road when they received a distress call that the Royal Palm spring Estate sealed by the government had been violently opened by men led Okorocha.

Orlando briefly said: “The command received a distress call regarding what we termed to be an unrest at Royal Spring palm estate, and the operatives moved to the place we discovered Okorocha led some persons to the place hitherto sealed by the Imo government. “The command calmed the situation and invited Okorocha, to come and explain why he led the violent breaking into the estate that led to damages.

” Vanguard investigation also revealed that those arrested alongside Okorocha, included some of his former political appointees, Steve Asunobi, lasbery Anyanwu and Ijeoma Igboanusi.