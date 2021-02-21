February 21, 2021 | General News

All Abducted Passengers From The Niger State Transit Authority Bus Released - Gov. Abubakar Sani Bello

By The Nigerian Voice
The Niger State Government has confirmed that they have secured the release of all the passengers abducted from the Niger State Transit Authority bus.

The statement was released on Twitter by the Governor of Niger State, Abubakar Sani Bello.

“The Niger State Government has succeeded in securing the release of all Abducted #RescueNSTAPassengers. Details shortly,” he tweeted.


