"udeogu - Led Caretaker Committee In Ebonyi Is Legitimate, In Line With Party Constitution ", Pdp Nec.

The Peoples Democratic Party said it stands on the decision of the National Executive Committee (NEC) in the appointment of the Fred Udeogu-led Caretaker Committee for Ebonyi State, describing it as a legitimate action made pursuant to the constitution of the party.

In a statement signed by the National Publicity Secretary, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan and made available to The Nigerian Voice, he urged the party members to resist the activities of external forces who seek to destabilize their party in Ebonyi state.

PDP Publicity Secretary called on their members in Ebonyi and the public to totally disregard Nwebonyi and his Dave Umahi-sponsored thugs claiming to be members of the PDP

He maintained that Mr. Onyekachi Nwebonyi, who is purporting to be holding a leadership position in PDP is not a member of their party and as such cannot hold or claim to be holding any position whatsoever in the party.

Kola argued that if the dissolution of the former state Executive Council of the Party was said to be wrong, what of the withdrawal/cancellation of Nwebonyi's membership due to anti-party activities which he said did not form part of that judgment.

He therefore charged their members in Ebonyi state to remain united and continue to work with the Fred Udeogu-led Caretaker Committee.

"However, in the meantime, it is also very important to inform our great party men and women in Ebonyi State and Nigeria in general, that Mr. Onyekachi Nwebonyi, who is purporting to be holding a leadership position in our party, is not a member of the PDP and as such cannot hold or claim to be holding any position whatsoever in our party.

" If the dissolution was said to be wrong, the withdrawal/cancellation of his membership due to anti-party activities did not form part of that judgment.

"Therefore, we urge our members in Ebonyi and the public to totally disregard Nwebonyi and his Dave Umahi-sponsored thugs claiming to be members of the PDP.

"The PDP firmly stands on decision of the National Executive Committee (NEC) in the appointment of the Fred Udeogu-led Caretaker Committee for Ebonyi State, which is a legitimate action made pursuant to the constitution of our party, and nothing has changed.

"We therefore charge our members in Ebonyi state to remain united and continue to work with the Fred Udeogu-led Caretaker Committee while resisting the activities of external forces who seek to destabilize our party in Ebonyi state.