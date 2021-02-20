Ahrc Recognizes World Day Of Social Justice, February 20 

Listen to article

The American Human Rights Council (AHRC-USA) joins the world’s community in observing the World Day of Social Justice Day that is annually observed on February 20.

Since it was established in 2009 by the United Nations, this day has served as an occasion to advance awareness as to social justice issues across the globe. Attaining social justice for all continues to be one of the most pressing challenges facing the world. Social justice continues to be elusive to achieve, in varying degrees, in America as well as in the rest of the world.

We live in a world facing exceptional hardships due to the economic and health crises. Poverty, lack of adequate health care, defunding or underfunding of education, lack of gender equity, inadequate access to safe water, and homelessness are all ongoing challenges to attaining social justice for all.

Social justice can only be achieved through social equity and breaking down all barriers. Social justice is a democratic value.

“The struggle to make social justice a lived reality for everyone continues,” said Imad Hamad, AHRC Executive Director. “We see advances and some setbacks, but we have not doubt that those working for social justice are on the right side of history,” added Hamad.

For more information on World Day for Social Justice, please visit: http://www.un.org/en/events/socialjusticeday/