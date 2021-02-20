Primate Elijah Ayodele Frowns At Federal Government For Engaging Sheikh Gumi to negotiate with bandits

Listen to article

The Leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has frowned at the negotiation approach the government has employed in tackling insecurity in Nigeria, most especially the employment of popular Islamic cleric, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, to negotiate with bandits as he has done in the current crisis in Niger State that saw 27 students of Government Science Secondary School, Kankara kidnapped.

Primate Ayodele described this move as a conviction that the government is playing politics with the lives of innocent citizens in the country, making it known that the government has failed the people totally.

He explained that the strategy the government has chosen to use to tackle insecurity will not make it better, but worsen the situation because banditry will be encouraged in the country.

Furthermore, he said the government knows who the terrorist are, but some leaders in the country are making money from the insecurity situation, hence making it difficult to truly attack it.

Ayodele said: “Why must Sheikh Gumi negotiate with bandits? “Why are they playing politics with the lives of the children?

“The terrorism in Nigeria is physical and political. “APC (All Progressives Congress) government has failed the country by working with terrorists.

“The churches need prayers. “We need to pray to God to expose those truncating the progress of Nigeria. “If the government negotiates with kidnappers, another one will definitely happen.

“Just like the one that happened in Katsina. “Why must we negotiate? “Our security is becoming weaker everyday. “This government needs to wake up before it’s too late.

“How can a man who isn’t a security personnel begin to negotiate on behalf of the government?