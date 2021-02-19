Gana Congratulates New CG Ahmed Audi

Listen to article

The immediate past Commandant General 'NSCDC' Abdullahi Gana Muhammadu has congratulated Dr. Ahmed Audi mni on his appointment as the Commandant General Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps 'NSCDC'.

“I am absolutely sure that Ahmed Audi would bring professionalism and true leadership to the challenge of insecurity situation in country,” the former CG , Mr. Abdullahi Gana Muhammadu was quoted as saying in a statement.

Audi, who had worked with me in procurement department of the Corps and after which he was sent under my leadership to the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies, Kuru, where he was awarded with the prestigious award of mni.

Gana prayed that the new top cop would harness all experiences from his previous offices, at home and abroad, to curb crime, ensure peace in the entire country and propound the doctrine of the Corps to protect the lives and properties of all Nigeria citizens.

Signed.

Abdullahi Gana Muhammadu

Immediate Past CG-NSCDC