Budgit Congratulates Dr Orji Ogbonnaya Orji On His New Appointment As The Executive Secretary Of The Nigeria Extractive Transparency Initiative, Neiti.

Friday, February 19, 2021, Lagos, Nigeria.: BudgIT congratulates Dr Orji Ogbonnaya Orji on his recent appointment as the Executive Secretary of NEITI. We are confident in his ability to perform brilliantly and excellently; thus, we wish him success in the new role.

BudgIT has consistently collaborated with NEITI to simplify its yearly audit reports and develop engagement strategies for report dissemination. We look forward to more collaborations with NEITI to further strengthen our advocacy towards achieving transparency and accountability in the extractive sector.

Signed

Iyanu Fatoba

Communications Associate, BudgIT

BudgIT is a civic organisation that applies technology to intersect citizen engagement with institutional improvement to facilitate societal change. A pioneer in social advocacy melded with technology, BudgIT uses an array of tech tools to simplify the budget and matters of public spending for citizens, with the primary aim of raising the standard of transparency and accountability in government.