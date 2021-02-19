These walls must fall

Listen to article

Suddenly the walls collapsed! Wow! The barriers were completely removed. All these obstacles you are seeing on your way today will melt away. Yes, they will. It will happen suddenly, totally, swiftly and unexpectedly. You will look for them after reading this message and you will see them no more. Nothing can block your blessings again. God has blessed you and it cannot be reversed. Yes, this is our season. Are you not seeing it? No wall, no barrier, no obstacle, no power, no conspiracy can stop us. God gave the Israelites the city of Jericho, but the walls were impregnable. It was high, broad, and well-fortified and the gates were tightly shut and roundly guarded. It was simply humanly impossible to go in and conquer it. You know this story very well. God had to push down the walls himself. Look at that incredible account again, “When the people heard the sound of the rams’ horns, they shouted as loud as they could. Suddenly, the walls of Jericho collapsed, and the Israelites charged straight into the town and captured it.” Joshua 6:20. Every wall standing again you will fall today!

Maybe we go back a bit to get the background of this display of divine power. God miraculously took the Israelites across the muddy River Jordan. The records had it that immediately the priests carry the Ark of the Covenant stepped into the river, it parted. Yes, the God that divided the Red Sea will also divide the Jordan. He is always ready to repeat what he has done for us in the past. God of yesterday is also the God of today and tomorrow. He does not change. He will do everything necessary to confirm his words and keep his promises. He had already given Israel the Promised Land by oath and the detailed boundaries hundreds of years ago and will not allow any obstacle to stand on their way. Listen, no barrier can stop the plan and promises of God for your life. He said that forever his word is settled in heaven (and on earth). God’s program for your life is settled forever. It cannot be changed, hindered or truncated by any circumstance, man or devil. But you must also play your role very well and on time. What did Israel do to attract divine fulfillment and possession? Listen very carefully.

Immediately they crossed the River Jordan, the people were circumcised and they also celebrated the Passover. These two events, sacrifices, dedication automatically activated their possession and victory. They were necessary if they must take over the Promised Land and conquer their enemies. And they were commanded by God himself. You can not totally possess your possessions or be completely victorious if you have not reestablished and reactivated the divine covenants over your life. Most people miss this point and they rise and fall freely. Your level of obedience and dedication will always determine the depth and height of divine commitment to you. Israel will possess their possession but they must first go through the reactivation of their dedicated to God. And immediately they did it, God said that he has rolled away the shame of their slavery in Egypt. My God! How deep is your dedication to him? How strong is your obedience?? Tell me. This may be why you are still finding it difficult to fully locate, possess and stay in his blessings. We will continue. Bless you!

Rev Gabriel Agbo is the author of the books / audiobooks: Power of Midnight Prayer, Receive Your Healing, Breaking Generational Curses: Claiming Your Freedom, Never Again!, I Shall Not Die, Move Forward and many others. Tel: +2348037113283 E-mail: [email protected] Website www.authorsden.com/pastorgabrielnagbo Twitter: pastorgabagbo