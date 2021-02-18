Nigerian Governors Meet Behind Closed Doors In Aso Rock Over Insecurity In Nigeria

Listen to article

T hirty State Governors under the aegis of the Nigeria Governors Forum, NGF are to meet at the State House Conference Center, in Abuja.

According to the Head, Media and Public Affairs of NGF, Abdulrazaque Bello-Barkindo, the meeting which will be the first physical meeting since the coronavirus pandemic last year February, has only one item on the agenda, security.

Recall that some members of the NGF, including Seyi Makinde of Oyo, Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State, Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano, Bello Matawalle of Zamfara and Abubakar Sanni of Niger, visited Shasha Market in Ibadan to assess the destruction at the scene of the clash between Yoruba and Hausa communities.

The Chairman of the Forum and Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi will address the media after their delibrations.