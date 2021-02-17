Azman Aircraft Loses Tyre On Landing In Lagos.

Listen to article

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has announced the temporary closure of runway 18R/36L at the Murtala Mohammed Airport, Lagos.

FAAN, in a tweet via its twitter handle @FAAN_Official, on Tuesday, said the closure was due to a landing incident involving a Boeing 737 Azman Air aircraft with registration 5N SYS, and flight number ZQ2325, that had a tyre burst after landing on the runway.

It noted that all passengers and crew on board the aircraft were safely evacuated at 1908 hours, and officials of FAAN air rescue and fire fighting services, AIB and NAHCO are already working to ensure the aircraft is towed out of the runway, so as to restore normalcy.