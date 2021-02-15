A 2021 Special Valentine Poetry Collection

Listen to article

Pure as crystal

Mature and unskeptical

Love beyond love

Love in love

And like a molten gold

My love oozes warmth

Even in the cold we are

Love in love!

Life they say is a proverb

Master this verb, it's an action

Echo in echo out

Love is a lieutenant

Love is also natural

It comes from any direction

Waters the hearted

Renders the powerful powerless

Love in love

Love is life

In its season, all thrive

When it seizes, there's strive

Love is when you lend a helping hand

Like Italian fine wine

You taste sweeter with age

I look at you, and with praise

My heart is filled

Grateful to the Great Universe for the gift of you

Soothing gaze of the moon...you

Fresh like the morning dew

Soft work, this, Love in Love is!

Hence on this lonely path

May we cling softly to ourselves

And make peaceful vow

Of everlasting bliss

May the rain and sun

Water & shine on this garden of love

Gently, as it grows like a nation

When we sing of love...

we sing of a mother and her child

we sing of a book and its reader

we sing of a child and his toy;

we sing of God and mankind

We sing of many things that have feelings,

we sing of hearts and prayers,

flowers, wishes, Aspirations and Lovers...

Because love has a different name to different

people,

But it goes with the same language everywhere.

Love in love

White, red, green, colourless...

Its colours and symbols

Love in Love

Love afresh, love in the air

Love above, love in the under

Love beyond love

Love in Love.

Contributors:

Izunna Okafor

Udo Okoronkwo-chukwu

Ibiam Ude Ufiem

Nnadiekwe Chinweike

Divine Ogonna

O'star Eze

Nwokeabia Ifeanyi John

John Chizoba Vincent

(Compiled and Edited by Izunna Okafor)