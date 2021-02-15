A 2021 Special Valentine Poetry Collection
Pure as crystal
Mature and unskeptical
Love beyond love
Love in love
And like a molten gold
My love oozes warmth
Even in the cold we are
Love in love!
Life they say is a proverb
Master this verb, it's an action
Echo in echo out
Love is a lieutenant
Love is also natural
It comes from any direction
Waters the hearted
Renders the powerful powerless
Love in love
Love is life
In its season, all thrive
When it seizes, there's strive
Love is when you lend a helping hand
Like Italian fine wine
You taste sweeter with age
I look at you, and with praise
My heart is filled
Grateful to the Great Universe for the gift of you
Soothing gaze of the moon...you
Fresh like the morning dew
Soft work, this, Love in Love is!
Hence on this lonely path
May we cling softly to ourselves
And make peaceful vow
Of everlasting bliss
May the rain and sun
Water & shine on this garden of love
Gently, as it grows like a nation
When we sing of love...
we sing of a mother and her child
we sing of a book and its reader
we sing of a child and his toy;
we sing of God and mankind
We sing of many things that have feelings,
we sing of hearts and prayers,
flowers, wishes, Aspirations and Lovers...
Because love has a different name to different
people,
But it goes with the same language everywhere.
Love in love
White, red, green, colourless...
Its colours and symbols
Love in Love
Love afresh, love in the air
Love above, love in the under
Love beyond love
Love in Love.
Contributors:
Izunna Okafor
Udo Okoronkwo-chukwu
Ibiam Ude Ufiem
Nnadiekwe Chinweike
Divine Ogonna
O'star Eze
Nwokeabia Ifeanyi John
John Chizoba Vincent
(Compiled and Edited by Izunna Okafor)