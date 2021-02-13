Amnesty International Cautions Buhari Govt On End Sars Protesters

Listen to article

Amnesty International has condemned the arrest of End SARS protesters at Lekki toll gate on Saturday.

The End SARS protesters were arrested by police officers while at the toll gate to kick against the reopening and possession of the toll gate by LCC.

Their arrest has since stirred reactions from Nigerians on social media.

Amnesty International, reacting to the development, urged the government to stop intimidating protesters.

On its official Twitter page, AI wrote: “Today Amnesty International received reports of the arrest of some protesters at the Lekki toll gate.

“We calling on all Nigerian authorities to demonstrate commitment to protect the right to peaceful protest. Stop intimidating peaceful protesters.”