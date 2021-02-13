Firstmonie Wallet Gives Your Valentine A Boost With Bonus Data And Airtime

Listen to article

You’ve got Firstmonie Wallet on your phone? Did I hear you say Yes... then, count yourself lucky because your first daily recharge and data subscription between 13 – 15 February will give you the opportunity to speak more to your loved ones, or spend more time on your favourite social media channel.

In sharing love this valentine season, Firstmonie Wallet – the electronic wallet initiative by FirstBank – will gift customers bonus 100% data and 50% airtime on their first recharge each day across all GSM networks… make some Noise!!!

Firstmonie Wallet is your friendly e-wallet to pay for your utility bills, buy airtime and data, transfer and receive money from any account in a seamless and convenient way and much more. It is your wallet with many more possibilities.

You don’t have Firstmonie Wallet on your phone? Then count yourself also lucky because you will be gifted the bonus airtime and data once you download the Firstmonie Wallet app, purchase airtime and data; that’s all, data and airtime is all yours. You can also sign up on Firstmonie Wallet via USSD by simply dialing *894*1#.

To sign up for Firstmonie Wallet using your phone,

Simply download the app from your store (iOS or Android)

Enter your mobile number and agree to terms and conditions.

Follow the steps to complete registration.

To sign up for Firstmonie Wallet via the USSD string,

Just dial *894*1#.

Choose 1 to register without BVN and input necessary information.

Choose 2 to register with BVN and follow the prompt.

Use your Firstmonie Wallet between 13 – 15 February and share in our love this valentine.

Terms and conditions apply.

Did you know you can open a FirstBank account with zero Naira? ​

​Open one today by dialing *894#, visiting a FirstBank ATM or

a Firstmonie agent location near you.

