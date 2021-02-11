Proscribe Miyetti Allah Or We Unleash Terror On Killer Herdsmen – NANS Tells Buhari

Listen to article

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), South West Zone has called on President Mohammadu Buhari to declare the Miyetti Allah Castle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) as a terrorist group, threatening to unleash terror on killer Fulani herdsmen in the region.

The association said this was as a result of the alleged killings, kidnapping, raping and maiming of residents of the South West region by suspected killer-Fulani herdsmen.

In a statement jointly signed by the Chairmen of NANS in Ogun, Ondo, Osun and Oyo States on Wednesday, the students umbrella body in Nigeria warned some Northern leaders and governors to call killer herdsmen to order or face the wrath of students in the South West region.

The student body lamented the rising insecurity in the South West region, following the persistent attacks by herdsmen on Yoruba land, calling on the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, to be more proactive in curbing same.

“President Mohammadu Buhari should immediately proscribe the Miyetti Allah Castle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) for shielding killer-Fulani herdsmen and promoting the wanton killings and destruction of property in the South West region.

The association said it has video evidence of Fulani herdsmen killing and maiming in the South West, adding tha,t “we will no longer condone such dastardly acts on our people.

“If the activities of these marauding Falani herdsmen in Yoruba land is not checked by the Federal Government, the Nigeria Police Force and other security agencies, we will unleash terror on Fulani herdsmen who are killing our people on a daily basis.

“We are declaring total war on the killer-herdsmen in the South West region. We can no longer fold our arms and watch these criminal elements continue to kill our people.

“We will no longer do nothing while these strangers destroy Yoruba land. We will fight them with everything we have,” the statement read.

The students leaders called on all the Governors of the South West States to rise up to the challenge of tackling the rampaging Fulani herdsmen head on.

According to them, students are being exposed to attacks by the marauding herdsmen, who they said have turned campuses to grazing fields at Moshood Abiola Polytechnic (MAPOLY), Abeokuta and the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta (FUNAAB).

They noted that, “many parts of the South West region, notably, Igangan in Oyo State, Imeko, Eggua and Iselu in Ogun State, Ilesha-Akure express road, Ife-Osun express road, Eti Ooni river and Esa Oke-Ekiti express road have been turned into war zones, where people are being kidnapped, raped and slaughtered following persistent attacks by marauding Fulani herdsmen.

“Of note is the recent Igagan incident, where Fulani herdsmen have dominated the community, perpetrating their heinous acts.

“We want to sound a note of warning to these killer herdsmen to desist from their persistent attacks on Yoruba land as nobody has a monopoly of violence. We are ready to match these attackers of Yoruba race with the same violence that have subjected us to.

“However, we want to enjoin our brothers and sisters to continue to maintain peace and calmness. We are for a united Nigeria and we continue to demonstrate the ‘Omoluabi’ and leadership traits we are known for in the South West,” it was said.

While re-emphasizing that the South West is the most peace-loving zone in Nigeria, NANS said it would not hesitate to kick against all forms of threats against the peace of the region, saying, “we may have to resort to the part of violence if the need be.”

The students called on the Federal Government to urgently do the needful in order to “curb issues that can lead to tribal war and disintegration.”

The statement was jointly signed by Kehinde Damilola Simeon, Ogun NANS Chairman; Comrade Akinteye Babatunde, Ondo NANS Chairman; Opakunle Mayowa, Oyo NANS Chairman and Agbogunleri Micheal, Osun NANS Chairman.

