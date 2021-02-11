Re: "Austin Umahi Was Arrested At Abuja Airport, While Traveling With About 20 Million Dollars" - How True Is This Story That Has Kept The Social Media Busy?

Listen to article

The above story broke in the social media today and as a responsible party, we are desirous of knowing the truth regarding this story.

Our concern is spurred by the fact that sometime ago, a similar story went viral that about $10m was confiscated by Federal government agents in the Abuja residence of Governor David Umahi. Eventually, that story is yet to be rebutted or denied by the Governor.

Now, another story that is centred around $20m leading to the arrest of Austin Umahi is spreading like wild fire. The veracity of this story is unknown, but the need for clarification is urgent. The amount involved is not such that anyone will play politics with, as it can change the fortune of the entire Ebonyi people.

For example, recently, we read that our cement factory will be revived with a sum of $30m and a private pharmaceutical factory worth $50m will be constructed in Ebonyi. These projects combined are worth $80m and here is a story about $20m making the rounds - if this is untrue, Austin and the Governor must come out and state so. This is important to avoid a repetition of how the $10m katempe issue went.

So, please we as a political party are eagerly waiting for a clarification on this issue.

Thank you.

Barr. Silas Joseph Onu, MCIArb (UK)

Publicity Secretary

PDP Ebonyi State Chapter