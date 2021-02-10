"Don't measure Nigerian progress by current socio-economic challenges; they are temporal" Ex SGF, Sen. Anyim.

Listen to article

The former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, Senator Pius Anyim said the challenges of Youths restiveness, economic recession or unemployment facing Nigeria should not be used as yardstick in measuring the progress of the country because those factors are temporary.

Senator Anyim urged Nigerians to see the progress the country has made as a nation and the promises it holds for the citizens adding that Nigeria holds something great for all and that there could be lot of dark moments but they are very resolute in overcoming all of them.

The Senator who made the remarks in a statement he signed and made available to newsmen called on Nigerians to have hope and believe in their nation for there will be light at the end of the tunnel.

He maintained that Nigeria as a nation needs a Leader that understands the challenges of today not minding who he is but as long as he can deliver.

Anyim further stressed that the nation is in dire need of a Leader who is a good manager of the country's mineral resources and has the capacity to deploy them to every strata of the society according to their needs.

He blamed the socio-economic problems bedevilling the country to their inability to think beside the oil, stressing that if you run a mono economy for quit a long time without diversifying, there should be a problem and that is what Nigeria is experiencing.

He stressed the need for adjustment to enable the country move forward in that oil must go down in the next few years.

"The issue of Youths restiveness, or economic challenges or unemployment, and whatever. I am not sure that all of this should be yield stick to measure the country. It should not be a factor in measuring progress of the country. Because it could be temporary, a particular government may have focused on one area and without covering the other area.

"A time in the World history there could be recession, economic challenges world over, it could affect a country in a particular way. But they are all temporary situation. It shouldn't be a factor for measuring our progress as a country. Yes, there are different challenge right now on the table, but there are also expectations

"Look at the progress we have made as a Nation; the variables should be yield stick to measure our progress. I think Nigeria has kept going and I for one I have continued to see the promises and not the problems and we should not take our eyes off the promises

"The Leader that understands the challenge of today. I don't need to like you and you don't need to like me but as long as you deliver.

"A Leader who is a good manager of our mineral resources and deploy them to every strata of the society according to there needs.

"And that is why I said somebody who understands today's challenge, needs of the moment. I believe is comprehensive enough.

"We like it or not oil must go down in the next few years. But our inability to think beside the oil. So if you run a mono economy for quit a long time without diversifying, there should be a problem and that is what we are experiencing and I am not sure it is completely out of place to make adjustment going forward and by the Grace of God we will make adjustment going forward", Anyim stated.