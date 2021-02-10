Arrest Of Gov. Umahi’s Kidnapper Brother-in-law: A Call For Umahi's Impeachment And Prosecution For The Crimes Of Conspiracy And Kidnapping

Listen to article

The arrest of Betrand Chukwu who is brother in-law to Gov. David Umahi of Ebonyi State and his kidnap gang and subsequent rescue of three of their kidnap victims in Ebonyi Governor's Lodge in Maitama, Abuja by the FCT Police Command on 6th February, 2021 is very shameful and has exposed the ineptitude, incompetence and abuse of office the ego-driven governor of Ebonyi State who has long abandoned his duty of governance in pursuit of his illusionary and unconscionable ambition to rule Nigeria by hook or crook. The 'koboko' governor. Recall Governor Umahi's outburst when he had an urgly encounter with The Sun correspondent Chijioke Agwu and Peter Okutu of the Vanguard newspaper. “If you think you have the pen, we have the "koboko". Since April 2020, many folks have prefered his 'koboko' identity.

On a very serious issue that may see the rupture of Governor Umahi's tenure, voices are rising and Ebonyi State House of Assembly inundated with Ebonyi citizens' dissatisfaction in Gov. Umahi's involvement in the criminal enterprise of his brother-in-law to commence impeachment investigations on the Governor.

This is coming on the heels of the silence of Engr. David Umahi and his administration in Ebonyi State days after the FCT Police Command arrested and publicly paraded the six-man gang for whom Umahi provided Ebonyi State Governor's Lodge as both hideout and detention camp for their captives shows that Engr. Umahi cannot deny knowledge of the criminal activities which thrived in his Abuja lodge.

That none of the criminals was an official of Ebonyi State Government and so had no genuine reason to access Ebonyi State Governor's Lodge at highbrow Maitama District of FCT, Abuja which was procured and maintained with Ebonyi taxpayers' resources is instructive and so makes the Ebonyi governor an accomplice or abettor of the criminal activities of Betrand Chukwu's kidnap gang.

Furthermore, this incident makes Engr. David Umahi and the Betrand Chukwu's kidnap gang suspects in the many unresolved kidnappings recorded in Ebonyi State since May, 2015.

There is no doubt that the governor of Ebonyi State, Engr. David Nweze Umahi, has failed the people Ebonyi State and her people by these acts of deliberate gross abuse of office which have put huge dents on the hard-earned impeccable profile of Ebonyi State and thereby exposed the young state to public opprobrium and ridicule.

I call on Ebonyi State House of Assembly to invoke their powers in pursuant to section 188 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended) and commence the impeachment process of Engr. David Nweze Umahi from office as Governor of Ebonyi State to enable Umahi's procecution for aiding and abetting Betrand Chukwu's kidnap gang.