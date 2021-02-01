AHRC Celebrates Black History Month

Listen to article

The American Human Rights Council (AHRC-USA) joins Americans of all backgrounds in observing and celebrating Black History Month. Black History Month begins on February 1 and ends on Feb 28, 2021.

On 1976, US President Gerald Ford formally recognized Black History Month. This became an annual tradition that has been honored by every President since. Black History Month is a time to appreciate and celebrate the tremendous achievements and contributions of African Americans. These accomplishments have benefited all Americans. Indeed, they were contributions to all humanity.

We celebrate this month with a milestone- the first Black woman Vice President of the U.S, Vice President Kamala Harris. This welcome development indicates that America is reinventing itself to be a better version of itself. Despite all the challenges facing the country, we are optimistic for the future of African Americans and for the country as a whole.

“February is one of the months that African Americans encourage others to learn about our excellent history, culture, and our challenges, that we cerebrate and live with every day: said Professor Michael Thomas, AHRC Board Member. “It is through our work and efforts with organizations like AHRC and others that our World will become a place of equity and justice for all” continued Professor Thomas.

The story of the struggle and achievements of African Americans continues to provide the hope and the inspiration to continue to work on realizing the promises of the Declaration of Independence for everyone. This month is a time when we are all reminded of the important contributions of African Americans and of their struggle for equality. The struggle continues and the celebration of Black History Month connects with the ongoing struggle of immigrants, the plight of the refugees and the struggle for justice and equality in the US and abroad.

"It's important we maintain our heritage and dispense the beauty of inherited strength." Minnie Washington, AHRC Board Member.

“Black History Month is an opportunity to learn about the struggles as well as about the achievements of the African American community,” said Imad Hamad, AHRC Executive Director. "America has shaped the African American community and the African American community has shaped America," concluded Hamad.