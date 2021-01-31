President Buhari Gets New Aide-de-camp.( Adc)

Listen to article

President Muhammadu Buhari has accepted the nomination of Lieutenant Colonel Yusuf Dodo as his Aide-De-Camp.

The appointment of Dodo followed the nomination of Buhari’s ADC, Colonel Mohammed Abubakar, to attend a five-month course in Santiago, Chile from March 8 to July 30.

The course is a prerequisite for Abubakar’s next promotion to the rank of Brigadier General, expected to be carried out in the last quarter of this year.

Abubakar will by the end of February be the longest serving ADC to a civilian president, having served in that position for almost six years.

He is also the second longest serving ADC in the history of the Nigerian Armed Forces after late Colonel Walbe, who served General Yakubu Gowon for nine years.

NAN learnt that the 48-year-old ADC, who has served in various army units and formations within and outside Nigeria at different capacities, recommended his successor by nominating three seasoned and trustworthy army officers to Buhari.

The President picked Dodo, an Academy Adjutant of the Nigerian Defence Academy.