Stop killings, abduction of our colleagues, students beg new service chiefs

Muslim students have urged the newly appointed service chiefs to justify their new appointments.

President Muhammadu Buhari had on Tuesday announced the appointment of Major-General Lucky Irabor, Chief of Defence Staff, Major-General Ibrahim Attahiru, Chief of Army Staff; Rear Admiral Awwal Zubairu Gambo, Chief of Naval Staff; and Air-Vice Marshal Isiaka Oladayo Amao, Chief of Air Staff as new service chiefs following the resignation and retirement of the former chiefs.

Reacting, the Amir (President) of the Muslim Students' Society of Nigeria, Lagos State Area Unit, Miftahudeen Thanni, congratulated the new service chiefs, saying that the students are confident of their capabilities.

Miftahudeen Thanni, however, asked the service chiefs to ensure the security of students and other Nigerians in the country.

He said, "We are tired of a situation where students will go to school in the morning and end up in kidnappers' den in the evening. A situation where our institutions are business centres for bandits to fetch prey should stop under your tenure. We don't want a repeat of the mass abduction of students. It is disheartening.

"We appeal that special attention should be paid to schools under your tenure. The nation is at the risk of extinction if its educational institutions are unsafe. This affects research and causes brain drain as many professionals will choose to go to safer places.

"We also appeal to your esteemed personalities to use your good offices to stop harassment of students by your officers.

"While we understand the huge task ahead of you, kindly do good to justify that you deserve your appointment. It's our belief that the appointees merited the offices, so we urge them to justify their appointment through the discharge of their responsibilities to the benefit of the country at large."

The Muslim students' leader expressed optimism that positive changes will be recorded in Nigeria's security.

Miftahudeen Thanni also commended the outgoing service chiefs for their bravery, dedication, sacrifice and loyalty in defending Nigeria during their reign.

In another development, MSSNLagos expressed condolence to the family and entire Muslim communities over the death of one of its Board of Trustee members, Hon Justice Abdul Qadir Orire who passed on Tuesday 26th January 2021.

"We lost one of MSSN Board of Trustee members, Hon. Justice Abdul Qadr Orire. May Allah forgive and comfort him in the grave. His contribution to the development of MSSN is enormous," Miftahudeen Thanni added.

Signed

Miftahudeen Thanni

Amir (President),

Misim Students'Society of Nigeria

Lagos State Area Unit