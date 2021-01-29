Gov Zulum Donates N5 Million to North East Civil Society Forum... AsNE CSOs Forum Organises 2 Day Peace and Security Summit

Listen to article

Governor Babagana Umara Zulum of Borno State has said commended the North East Civil Society Organization Forum for its initiative and commitment to the restoration peace and development in the state and region.

He also said that peace is a necessity a d vital thing which without peace, there wouldn't be any meaningful development anywhere while stressing that, his government has been assiduously pursuing his 10 point age da which has priority for security and education.

The governor stated this at a two day 2nd North East Peace a d Security Summit organized by the North East Civil Society Forum held at Armani Event Center Conference Hall Maiduguri from Wednesday, 28th to Thursday, 29th January 2021.

Represented by the Chief of Staff (COS) to the Governor, Professor Isa Hussaini Marte, the Governor added that his government has also improved on the girl child education, Youths development and Empowerment among others.

He also donated N5 million as support to the NECSF programme, noti g that, the state government was making concerted efforts to end the conflict and willing to partner with all the stakeholders to return peace and promote security to the people out of good governance, transparency and accountability through provision basic infrastructural facilities and amenities to the people in both the rural and urban areas across the state.

Zulum called on the NGOs to key into the 25 years Development Plan and10 years Transformation Initiative appealing to NGOs to desist from renting houses for 5-10 years instead of 2-3 years.

He further charged the NGOs to carry out their development plans or programmes to rural areas to develop and provide jobs to the people.

The Chairman, Network for Civil Society Organisations North East, Ambassador Ahmed Shehu thanked the states government, of the North East, security agencies, CSOs, NGOs in partnership and collaboration with the CSOs in the North East for their support and contributions.

He further called on the participants to come out with a fomidable and workable communique from the findings of the Regional Consultations of Civil Society Organizations in North East while assuring continuous working relationship with the security agencies, state governments of the North East, media, CSOs in all the 6 states and other stakeholders.

The Head of Office Nigeria , UN OCHA, Mr. Trond Jensen said there has been tremendous violent change and narrative in the livelihood, Empowerment and development, poi to g out that, UN has been participating in the peace process and humanitarian activities in many communities apart from providing protection to civilians.

Speaking through virtual, he disclosed theat so far on there is on record over 26000 civilians that were killed or lost their lives to the insurgency, 1.9 civilians are homeless a d over 3 million civilian s are displaced in the North East.

Goodwill messages from other NGOs like NORCAP, INGOFORUM, PARTNERS and Security agencies promised to support and liaise with the NECSF for further collaboration and implementations of the communique as catalysts for ideas, intelligence and implementations of the resulitions.

Others noted that peace can only available when there is security stressing the need for security personnel to be involved in the process and continue to support and provide security.

State governments representatives from Gombe, Taraba and other states pledged support to the implementation of the agenda and Co tinuous collaboration with the organizers and stakeholders while promising also to key into the recommendations of the participants and stakeholders.

Hajiya Zuwaira Gambo, Borno State Commissioner of Women Affairs and Social Development pledged also to support the implementation of the communique while commending CSO for organising the summit.

It will be recalled that the North East Civil Society Forum expresses serious concern about the sale of insecurity in the northeast region and Nigeria in general ranging from insurgency, abductions, kidnappings, and violent conflicts among others that have overwhelming implications on the lives and safety of innocent citizens overheating the nations polity, thereby dividing Nigerians along these lines.

The NECSF also noted that the Town Hall Meetings of stakeholders that it held and consultations made were aimed at developing states of the northeast from its present position to an advanced level through the NE Peace and Security Summit held in Maiduguri 28_29 January 2021.

The forum had made some observations and recommendations based on the findings of the consultations which were presented at the summit for deliberation and implementation.