CNPP Congratulates New Service Chiefs, Hails President Buhari for Doing the Right Thing

Conference of Nigeria Political Parties (CNPP) has hailed President Muhammadu Buhari for sacking the former Service Chiefs, thereby doing the right thing for the country.

The CNPP congratulated the new security Chiefs, urging them to inject fresh ideas into the war against insurgency and criminality in the country.

In a statement signed by its Secretary General, Chief Willy Ezugwu, the CNPP added that though the replacement of the Service Chiefs came a bit late “its is better done now than later.

“The former security chiefs obviously failed to live up to their calling and preferred winning the war against insurgency on pages of the newspapers than in the battle field.

“We also commend President Muhammadu Buhari for tilting towards a balance in the appointment and reflecting federal character in the new appointment.

“We urge the new security bosses to ensure that ordinary citizens, especially the farmers, can go about their lawful activities in all parts of the country without fear of insurgent or killer herdsmen.

“The life of every Nigerian matters and should be accounted for at any time as it is the primary responsibility of government to protect lives and property of Nigerians.

“However, we are confident that fresh ideas and more encompassing strategies will be the order of the day as we expect a boost to the morale of the military personnel in the days ahead”, the CNPP stated.