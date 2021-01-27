Governor Wike’s Enduring Legacies, Difficult To Surpass – Rt. Hon. Dekor

Listen to article

The member representing Khana/Gokana federal constituency in the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Dumnamene Robinson Dekor says Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has demystified the challenges of the Office of Governor in few years in office by achieving much more than expected on assumption of office in 2015.

The federal lawmaker took the position after a critical assessment of all the quality projects commissioned across Rivers State by the Wike administration.

He said the visionary leadership of the governor has turned the state into one stop shop of massive infrastructural developments.

According to the Ogoni-born politician, notwithstanding the impression anyone has about Governor Wike, no one will reasonably deny him his rightful place in the annals of the political history of the state.

Rt. Hon. Dekor believes these enduring legacies of Governor Wike have stood him out among his peers and will remain a living testimony to posterity that there was once a Leader in the state who changed the leadership narratives of Rivers State.

“That the flyover bridges that used to be only mentioned in budget proposals by previous administrations have been transformed into visible and usable projects sounds like magic which only a man of Wike’s political stature could dare. I commend his courage and bravery, vision and administrative sagacity”, the federal lawmaker declared.

He enjoined all his constituents and Rivers people generally irrespective of political leanings to rally round the governor and encourage him to do more while his tenure lasts because such rare species of humans are not easy to come by all the time.

Rt. Hon Dekor observed that the avalanche of road projects being commissioned around the state has finally silenced Governor Wike’s critics who accuse him of concentrating his development efforts only in Port Harcourt and Obio/Akpor Local Government Areas.

What happened, he said, was that the massive flyovers being constructed at strategic points in the state capital which were not thought possible before now drew the people’s attention from the ongoing road projects in the rural areas until they were due for commissioning.

“We thank His Excellency for his understanding and wisdom which has greatly paid off, as most of those criticisms were meant to divert his attention but he ignored them to prove he is wiser and more politically mature.

Today, all of us are the beneficiaries to the glory of God,” the federal lawmaker noted.