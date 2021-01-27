Nwodo faults Buhari over non-inclusion of Igbo among service chiefs

Listen to article

The newly-appointed Coordinator of the Southern and Middle Belt Forum, SMBF, and immediate past President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Nnia Nwodo, has expressed shock and disappointment at President Muhammadu Buhari's exclusion of Igbo in the appointment of the new Service Chiefs.

Nwodo insinuated that Buhari's action was an obvious expression of disdain for the Igbo people and a statement that suggests that no Igbo is fit to head any Nigerian security agency.

President Buhari had, Tuesday, sacked Service Chiefs and immediately replaced them with new ones, which did not include any Igbo man or woman.

The appointed new Service Chiefs include Major-General Leo Irabor, Chief of Defence Staff; Major-General I Attahiru, Chief of Army Staff; Rear Admiral AZ Gambo, Chief of Naval Staff; and Air-Vice Marshal IO Amao, Chief of Air Staff.

Nwodo, in an immediate and brief reaction to the announcement, said: “Gen Buhari, thanks for making us in Igboland feel, once more, that we are not fit to head any of the Security services.”

He failed to make further remark. – credit: Vanguard.