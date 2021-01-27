Finally, President Buhari appoints new service chiefs

Listen to article

President Muhammadu Buhari has has finally appointed new since chiefs, after many months of urging by Nigerians who are dissatisfied by the state security in the country.

The new Service Chiefs are: Major-General Leo Irabor, Chief of Defence Staff; Major-General I. Attahiru, Chief of Army Staff; Rear Admiral A.Z Gambo, Chief of Naval Staff; and Air-Vice Marshal I.O Amao, Chief of Air Staff.

Spate of killings, kidnapping and other nefarious crimes have made Nigerians lose hope in the state as the protectors of the citizens.

Buhari accepted the immediate resignation of the Service Chiefs, and their retirement from service.

Among those yielding positions to new service chiefs are: the Chief of Defence Staff, General Abayomi Olonisakin; Chief of Army Staff, Lt-Gen. Tukur Buratai; Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ibok Ekwe Ibas; and Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar.

President Buhari thanked the outgoing Service Chiefs for what he calls their “overwhelming achievements in our efforts at bringing enduring peace to our dear country,” and wished them well wishing in their future endeavours.The President congratulates the new Service Chiefs, and urges them to be loyal and dedicated in the discharge of their responsibilities.