Notorious gunrunner admits selling over 20 AK-47 rifles to bandits in Katsina

A notorious gunrunner, Haruna Yusuf, has admitted before police authorities that he sold 20 AK-47 rifles to bandits terrorising communities.

The police say Yusuf leads a syndicate supplying arms and ammunition to bandits in Katsina and Zamfara states

The bandit who hails from Sawarya village in Kaita Local Government Area of Katsina State, said he sold a gun for N600,000.

Yusuf, 47, was among other suspected gun-runners and bandits paraded by the State Police Command.

According to reports, the Katisna-born suspect also sold three general purpose machine guns for N4,000,000 to the marauding bandits.

As per his admission, he bought the sophisticated weapons from one Hussain from Damagaram in Niger Republic and ferried them into the country through illegal routes within border towns in Katsina.

Haruna also admitted to selling over 5,000 life ammunition to the hoodlums operating in the state.

He was arrested by the police in his residence in Sawarya village with 179 anti-aircraft ammunition.

His words, “I sold 20 AK-47 rifles for N600,000 each and three GPMGs for N4,000,000 to bandits. I do buy them from one Hussain from Damagaram in Niger and conveyed them in my friend's vehicle to Katsina”.

Parading Haruna alongside other suspects, the State Police Commissioner, Sanusi Buba, said the command after getting credible information about the criminals, raided their hideouts and recovered two GPMGs, 179 rounds of Anti-Aircraft ammunition, one lar riffle and currencies of different denominations.