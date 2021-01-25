NPA activates electronic truck call-up system to check traffic congestion

Listen to article

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) has begun the electronic truck call-up system designed for the management of truck movement and access to and from the Lagos Ports Complex and the Tin Can Island Ports, Apapa, Lagos, as part of measures targeted at tackling the crippling traffic congestion in Apapa.

Under the scheme, all trucks doing business at the ports in Lagos would be required to park at the approved truck parks until they are called up into the port through a new app called “Eto, ” according to a statement by the authority.

Assistant General Manager Corporate and Strategic Communications of NPA, Ibrahim Nasiru, in the statement in Lagos, said, “The Eto application will be responsible for the scheduling, entry and exit of all trucks into the ports with effect from 27th February 2021.

“Therefore, all transporters, trucks owners and truck drivers will be required to download the Eto App from Google play store or sign up at http://eto.ttp.com.ng before the commencement date to enable them register accordingly.”

According to him, in addition to the app, empty containers can only be returned to the ports through the approved holding bays of shipping companies using the Eto platform.

“It is the responsibility of the shipping company to move empty containers from their holding bay to the port. All cargo owners have to do is drop their empty containers at the holding bay of the shipping company. The shipping company will then make the necessary bookings on the Eto platform to return empty containers to the port.

“The management of the NPA solicits the cooperation of transporters, truck drivers, cargo owners, clearing agents shipping companies and all port users in the implementation of the project, which will bring order and sanity to the ports access roads.

“Non-compliance to the use of Eto and its guidelines will result in denial of access into the ports, impounding of trucks and withdrawal of registration/operating license,” Nasiru added.