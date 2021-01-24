Sunday Igboho and the shadows of insecurity

Listen to article

The giant action of Sunday Igboho, a non-state actor, over the ‘quit notice’ he issued herdsmen in Igangan, Ibarapa East local government over alleged kidnapping and banditry is an indication of the citizenry's loss of confidence in the country’s security and indeed a wake up call for government at all levels to sit up.

These are not cheery times for farmers as a result of the incessant conflicts with cattle herders. The issues may appear complex but the factors are salient. The rapacious activities of herdsmen in the South-West have left tales of woes and many persons, including aged farmers, hacked to death on their farms while their wives and female children are not only raped but also butchered and some others kidnapped for ransom.

Sadly, the level of insecurity today is quite unprecedented in the history of Nigeria. Many states have continued to witness enormous insecurity lately from armed bandits, herdsmen, gunmen, Boko Haram, others. Many citizens are living under palpable tension and fear.

While we experience insecurity especially kidnappings and threats from gunmen on a daily basis, the unanswered question begging for answer is; if our law enforcement agencies which are responsible for tackling crime and the government are really serious with safeguarding the lives of Nigerians?

The primary responsibility of any government is to ensure the security and welfare of its citizens. With the unending terror from herders and herdsmen conflict, the serenity of southwest seems to be under threat. If bandits/gunmen could dare to abduct security operatives too and operate freely, then it is crystal clear that the popular slang "Oyo lo wa, you're on your own", describes the situation.

At this critical phase, as citizens, do we now need to bear arms to ensure the safety of our lives, families and community? Undisputedly, the current insecurity plague and other social horrors afflicting Nigerians predate the current administration, but however it appears the leadership is not living up to expectation to tackle these issues decisively.

The president, who is the Commander-in-Chief must take charge because it appears we are now being ruled by the presidency and not the President. The president is never seen speaking to swiftly address issues. Instead, countless press releases and statements are issued in his name. Femi Adesina claimed it’s the President’s style.

We've an administration that is quick to respond to critics and critical remarks, instead of arresting the situation of insecurity that is ravaging the country. Travelling along many routes in Nigeria especially traversing through the South, West, East and North have become a nightmare due to the presence of bandits, gunmen and kidnappers along many highways of the country.

Rather than crush Sunday Igboho and other likeminds, and seek to make them silent or tagging them as enemies of the state, government who care about security will meet those people at the level of ideas.

Many people have lost their homes and lands to herdsmen, some others have also had their family members killed or kidnapped by gunmen. Clearly, these unfortunate events in the past couple of months have shown how urgent it is that we examine and reflect on the extant security architecture of the country.

The current insecurity crisis is currently jeopardising Nigeria's future especially its unity. The government must be more responsive, and willing to collaborate with Nigerians to tackle the menace. It is completely abhorrent. It is unacceptable that the country’s security setup has degenerated to the stage that it is, and it is across the country.

Alao Abiodun is a Journalist, he can be reached via [email protected]