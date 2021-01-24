Dr.m.k Dikwa Mni, Chairman Al-ansar Foundation And Founder Al-ansar University Mourns Shehu Of Dikwa

Listen to article

The news of the demise of Shehu Muhammad ibn Masta II ibn ElKanemi, the Shehu of Dikwa and the second ranking ruler in the ElKanemi Emirate Council was received with great sadness by the Chairman, Al-Ansar Foundation who happens to be a subject of the deceased ruler. As a Muslim, Dr. Dikwa accepts this great loss as the will of Allah and expressed heartfelt condolences to the government and people of Borno State on the death of Shehu of Dikwa, Shehu Muhammad ibn Masta II ibn ElKanemi, a peace builder who epitomised the highest standards of nobility and piety.

In a condolence message to the Shehu of Borno, Abubakar Ibn Umar Garbai El-Kanemi, the government and people of Borno State, Dr. Dikwa said: '' The late Shehu is like a father and a guide to me and I therefore reckon his demise as a personal loss. He is a peace builder, a man of honor and integrity, whose exit will no doubt be felt not just in Borno but the entire Kanem Borno Kingdom. As Muslims we say Inna lillahi wa inna illai hin rajiun."

Dr. Dikwa went on to add that the people of Borno should put their trust in Allah and strive through good deeds to revive Borno State. "This is what the late Shehu believes in; individual contributions and sacrifice to develop the community. He was a man of few words who always looked at the positive side of things.We must continue from where he stopped," said Dr. Dikwa.

"May Allah forgive him of all his shortcomings and grant him aljannatul firdausi. May Allah grant his immediate family the fortitude to bear this immeasurable loss," Dr. Dikwa prayed.

Dr. Abubakar Sani

Senior Special Assistant (Media) to the President and Founder

Al-Ansar Foundation

January 23, 2021