When Will Sexual Perverts Begin To Chant Down Babylon?

It is not an exaggeration to say that in human history that diverse cultures have immeasurably had dissimilar sexual practices, ranging from humdrum to the uncanny. Like culture itself, sexuality is more than just a means of procreation; it is an expression of the dominant ideas of the time and can tell us a lot about what is moving around in the collective zeitgeist of a particular society, and ourselves as species.

Against the foregoing backdrop, it is germane in this context to recall that Greek sources tell us much about the sex lives of the Babylonian people, and needless to say, Babylon had some sexual practices which would make us in modern times raise an eyebrow.

To this end, if there is an area of incompatibility between Babylonian culture and that of Nigerians, it is undeniably in the area of the culture of sex that has in the modern day find expression in LGBT.

At this juncture, it is expedient to ask, “What is the meaning of LGBT?” The acronym simply translates to Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, and Transgender (LGBT) which describes distinct groups within the gay culture. The early initiatives for people who were gay focused mostly on men. So, in an attempt to draw attention to issues specific to gay women, “lesbian” is often listed first.

People who are bisexual or transgender have been traditionally left out of, or underrepresented in, research studies and health initiatives. It is now considered standard to include these two groups along with gay men and lesbians.

Again, “What is sexual orientation?” According to researchers, sexual orientation cut across sexual attraction; sexual behaviour; sexual fantasies; emotional, social, and lifestyle preferences; and self-identification.

As history has it, the Babylonians were engaged in diverse abominable sexual sins that includes sex with strangers, prostituting in the temple, debauched dinners and sex everywhere. It was so detestable that sex in Babylon was elevated to kinky height so much so that it was a paradoxical twist from Babylonian culture that it was actually sinful not to have sex. As googled, women were being sent once in their lives to a temple for sex wherein the first man to throw a coin on her lap was permitted to have sex with her. Whether he was rich or poor, young or old, she was obliged to offer him the irresistible gift that takes only a Joseph to run away from, irrespective of his or her social status. As also gathered, formal prostitution was also practised outside the temples, wherein a man would allow someone to have sex with his wife or children, so long as the sex was paid for.

Given the foregoing facts, it is then understandable in this context on why Babylon is often chanted down throughout reggae music and Rastafarian culture. The reason for Reggae Musicians predilections to always chant down Babylon in their music cannot be farfetched as she signifies prostitution and sexual pervasion in its totality to them, even as it equally signifies corruption.

Babylon was so sexually rotten, so to speak, that if anyone wanted to have sex, it was his for the taking. While some sources today have referred to this as rape, it was widespread and socially acceptable in Babylonian culture. This was a deep part of their religious experience, acts of offering and worship to their sex goddess Inanna (also known as Ishtar). Just think about that: It was an ancient city where it was considered a sin to turn down sex, proving, once again, that if humans can dream it, and it’s sexual, they will do it.

Against the foregoing backdrop, it suffices to say that Babylon in as much as Babylon could signify the political state, the police, the church, or any corrupt or oppressive force, it also signifies sexual pervasion that has imprisoned everyone that is affiliated to the LGBT amorphous community. To this end, it can be said that Reggae music instructs listeners to “chant down Babylon.” Simply put, to eschew Babylonian culture.

In the Christendom, the effects of the Babylonian captivity on God’s people were significant. Perhaps the most obvious of all is the loss of the Hebrew spoken language. In just two generations (70 years), Israel ceased speaking Hebrew and adopted Aramaic, the language of Babylon. It was still so in Jesus’ day. It would be good to remember that Jesus said “Come unto Me, all ye that labor and are heavy laden, and I will give you rest.” Seen from this scriptural context, God’s people have not fully come out; we still speak, eat and breathe Babylonian.

At this juncture, it cannot be said to be a misnomer to opine that with the confession of the son of the former Special Assistant to former president, Olusegun Obasanjo, Doyin Okupe, to be a gay that Babylon is yet to be chanted down in Nigeria.

However, Okupe, has reacted to his son, Bolu, coming out as gay. In a series of tweets, he said, “My attention has been drawn to a publication of my 27yr old son, Bolu okupe, in which he declared publicly that he is Gay. I gave him that name MOBA OLUWA RIN, (I WALKED WITH GOD) because he was born at the time I gave my life to Christ.

“I have been aware of his new orientation for a while now. He knows that as a Christian and a witness for Christ (an evangelist) I am vehemently opposed to homosexuality as it runs contrary to the avowed precepts of my Christian faith.

“For me I look beyond the surface or the physical. Here I see a major spiritual challenge ahead but I know as my God liveth, this whole saga will end up in Praise to the Almighty Jehova who I serve day and night.

“For it is written: Behold, the hand of the Lord is not shortened that it cannot save, neither is His ear dead that he cannot hear. Isaiah 59 vs 1.”