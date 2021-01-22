Zulum writes Speaker, nominates three for Borno Assembly Service Commission

Listen to article

Borno State Governor, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum has nominated three persons, Bukar Mallam Bura, Aliyu Mamman Kachallah and Aliwa Bukar for appointment as non-commission members of the Borno State House of Assembly Service Commission.

Special Adviser of Public Relations and Strategy, Malam Isa Gusau, said in a statement, that Governor Zulum had in a letter, dated January 13, 2020 and addressed to the Speaker, requested that the assembly confirms his three nominees.

“In accordance with the powers conferred on me by section 198 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, I wish to request the Honourable House to confirm the appointment of the following as Non-Commission Members of the House of Assembly Service: Hon. Bukar Mallam Bura, Hon. Aliyu Mamman Kachallah and Hon. Aliwa Bukar. I wish to seize this opportunity to extend the sincere appreciation of the Executive for the support, cooperation and close working relationship extended to us, by the Honourable House. Please accept the assurances and best regards of the Executive” Zulum wrote in the letter he signed.

The House of Assembly Service Commission is a statutory body that provides manpower for administration, planning, research and other supportive requirements which are necessary for elected members of the state assembly to discharge their duties as representatives of constituencies.