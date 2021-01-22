APC Chieftain tackles Ebonyi PDP secretary for linking Gov. Umahi to PDP Leadership tussle

Listen to article

All Progressive Congress Chieftain and chairman of Ohaukwu local government area of Ebonyi state, Barr. Clement Odah on Thursday tackled the former assistant financial secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Linus Ogazi for allegedly linking governor David Umahi to Ebonyi PDP's leadership tussle.

Odah made this known in a press statement signed and forwarded to newsmen from his hometown in Effium community, Ohaukwu LGA.

Recall that, Ogazi Linus Ogbonnaya, was an assistant financial secretary to Onyekachi Nwaebonyi led factional PDP, but was allegedly dissolved by the National Working committee, NWC, of the party, had said that they were allegedly been sponsored by the governor, David Umahi to destabilize party in the state.

“PDP has been so faithful and helpful to me and every other Ebonyians. If you have benefited from the party, and if you want to leave, then leave. Allow the party to be on its own. Don’t destroy the party, and if you want to destroy the party, then I will not be part of it.

“The struggle to reclaim the structure of the party was not for the growth of the party. It was for destruction and nobody coerced me. I joined the process as a demonstration of our dissolution

“Engr. David Umahi was the one sponsoring us to go to court, and that’s why his elder brother was the second leading counsel to the legal tussles and it is not hidden” he noted

But, the chairman while responding to the allegation berated Ogazi for wrongly linking governor David Umahi in the PDP leadership tussle, which according to him, is a party that have been rejected by Ebonyians.

He said: "I read, with surprise, in the social media platforms, a spurious allegation by one Ogazi Linus, that he was among others being sponsored by His Excellency the Governor of Ebonyi State, to create crisis in the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

"First, is to put on record that no such thing ever happened and will never be. His Excellency the Governor and Engineer I know is too focused to delve into the affairs of the PDP which is presently struggling for survival in the wake of mass rejection by Ebonyi people who have willingly and wisely advanced to the next level platform offered by the ruling All Progressives Congress, the APC.

"Having so submitted, let me add that beyond party politics, I know Mr. Ogazi Linus very well. He is not a man to be taken seriously. Why so?There are a thousand and one reasons, but for want of space let me adduce just a few:

"Ogazi has zero political value. He is an absentee politician. He is a visitor in his own home. He has never won an election. He has consistently lost his booth in Wigbeke ward 2 and will continue to lose it because he has no capacity to win. Wherever he is, Mr. Linus Ogazi is and will remain a political liability. Those romancing with him should know

"Mr. Linus Ogazi has character deficit. He cannot be trusted. He is a professional leftist, a serial and pathological betrayer. He is as unstable as the naira/dollar exchange rate. I know him well. He has betrayed before. He is betraying now. He will betray again tomorrow. Those fraternizing with him should be careful. He is virus. He is more dangerous than Covid- 19 Pandemic.

"This has no business with politics. I owe it as a moral duty to let the innocent good people of Ebonyi State know this man, irrespective of Party platforms" he added.