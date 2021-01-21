Civil Society Congratulates Saudi Ambassador to Nigeria

Listen to article

Independent Hajj Reporters, a civil society organisation that monitors and reports Hajj and Umrah in Nigeria has congratulated the new Ambassador of the Two Holy Mosque to Nigeria, His Excellency Faisal Al-Ghamdi on his new diplomatic assignment.

In a Congratulatory letter dated 18th of January signed by its national coordinator, Ibrahim Muhammed, IHR said “We write to congratulate you on your appointment as the Ambassador of the Custodian of the Two Holly Mosques to Nigeria. We pray for a successful tenure in Nigeria and wish you God’s guidance in all your activities”.

In the letter, IHR said it seeks the support and cooperation of the new Ambassador in the areas of enlighten and educating pilgrims for smooth conduct of Hajj operations”

“We also use this opportunity to seek for your cooperation and support in carrying out our collective responsibility of educating and enlightening the Muslim Ummah on Hajj and Umrah activities in Nigeria and beyond”.

IHR stated that “though, much attention is focused on Nigeria and Africa, plans have been concluded to fully expand our scope of activities by effectively covering all Hajj matters across the world and said it “worked successfully with the late Ambassador to Nigeria, Mahmoud Bostaji and pray that “May Almighty Grant him AL Janna Firdausi.

Independent Hajj Reporters

21st January 2021

Nigeria