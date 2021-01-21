School principal admits raping, impregnating 12-year-old student

Listen to article

The Vice Principal of Community Secondary School Kadandani in Rimi Local Government Area of Katsina State, Mr. Ibrahim Sale, has admitted before police that he had sexual relationship with his 12-year-old student.

Ibrahim, 38, was among suspected rapists paraded on Wednesday by the state Police Public Relations Officer, SP Gambo Isah, at the command's headquarters in Katsina, the state capital.

He said: “My name is Ibrahim Sale. I am the vice principal of community secondary school Kadandani in Rimi Local Government and I have three wives. I raped my 12-year-old student and she got pregnant.

“I do pay her N200, N300 and sometimes N500 before she agreed to have sexual intercourse with me. She gave birth to baby boy on Sunday”.

Parading the suspect before newsmen, Isah said the suspect lured the 12-year-old and repeatedly had unlawful carnal knowledge of her in his apartment at the community.

He said: “From the 9th to 14th January, 2021, the Command has arrested eight suspected rapists in six reported cases across the state. Among the suspects is Ibrahim Sale who is the vice principal of a community school in Rimi local government area.

“He lured a young girl of about 12-year-old and serially had unlawful carnal knowledge of her without the knowledge of the parents to the state that he even impregnated her.

“In fact, right now that I am speaking to you, this young girl had delivered a baby after Caesarean Section (CS) at the General Hospital Katsina in which investigation is ongoing and that is why we are calling on parents to be vigilant”.

He added, “Anytime she comes to school, he will take her away to his own house and this man is married with three wives. What is he looking for in a young girl of 12 years? Right now, we don't know how the girl will feed the baby”.

Isah expressed worries about the recent upsurge in rape cases across the state and called on members of the general public, especially parents to always look after their wards to avert the scenario in the state.

He, however, said the command was collaborating with government, traditional institutions, religious leaders, trade unions, civil society organizations to rid the state of rape. (THISDAY)

By FRANCIS SARDAUNA