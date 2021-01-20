Borno Distributes COVID-19 Safety Kits, Sanitisers to All Schools

Listen to article

The Borno State Chairman of the High Powered Response Team for the Prevention and Control of Covid-19, the State Deputy Governor, Hon. Umar Usman kadafur has Wednesday presented Covid-19 PPE to the State Ministry of Education for onward distribution to all schools across the state.

The Deputy Governor while presenting the items urged the state ministry of education to judiciously utilize the items for the purpose they were intended for in protecting and preventing the spread of the second wave of the dreadful pandemic, COVID-19 in all the schools across the state.

"Whether public or private school and nursery or primary or secondary or tertiary institution, hence the disease has no face and does not know age, " kadafur said.

The items include 1,000 facemask 5,000 hand wash hand soap, 4,000 hand sanitizer, 100 infrared thermometer 5,000 facemask ( Re-Washable ) and 160 facemask ( linguard ).

While receiving the PPE on behalf of the ministry, the State Commissioner of Education, Hon. Bello Ayuba thanked the Deputy Governor and the Committee for the timely presentation, of the items.

He also assured the items will go along way in preventing and Control the spread of the diseases and promised that the item will be distributed accordingly .