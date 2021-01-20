Is Human Live Still Sacrosanct Or Not?

Listen to article

Without resorting to demeaning the value of human life, it is expedient to ask right away in this context that the question on whether “human life is still sacrosanct or not” has been on the lips of many people who on their own value human life. Yes, it is a fundamental moral question that needs to be answered by all.

Let’s look at the life of Mr. X who nearly died of frustration and suffering before he managed to finish his primary education. His parents seemingly begged him to undergo an apprenticeship in carpentry but he bluntly refused. What spurred his parents’ decision then was not far-fetched since they were living below the existing poverty level. With an absolute determination and burning ambition he left for the city where he did all imaginable odd jobs, and studied for his GCE through extra mural classes.

With his GCE certificate, he secured a job as a Clerk in a prominent company. While in service he saved enough money to finance his university education and eventually became a responsible man and was able to scale the benchmark of the existing living standard in the society. Sadly, like a meteor, he shone so brightly before his life was cut short by armed robbers.

In a similar vein, Mr. Y. was born into a rich family and was the heir apparent by his right to primogeniture to his father’s flourishing business empire and estates. He was sent to University of Toronto in Canada for a four-year degree programme. He neither played truancy nor wasted his father’s money. He humbled himself; socialized and burnt the midnight oil with indigent students without showing-off his father’s wealth and fame. He finally settled down to reap the fruits of his labour but he was brutally murdered by kidnappers who had held him in their captivity for weeks until he was murdered. He died with his hopes and dreams like Mr. X.

The tortuous paths of life which Mr. X and Mr. Y went through before actualizing their dreams and aspirations coupled with the bestial manner they were killed by armed gangs could be imaginary. But there are many Nigerians who in the recent times shared a near or similar experience. Moreover, any of the two graphic pictures painted above may be a comparable experience to other unlucky ones in the future.

With the unchecked spate of crime in the country in the past few weeks, we should not be surprised when the cumulative population of widows, widowers and orphans escalates at geometrical progression. In a society where tradition is highly regarded, strictly observed, accepted and implemented, the widows, no doubt, unavoidably become underdogs, while the orphans become house helps to their uncles, aunties and other close relations.

Emotional enough is that most of the victims of armed killers in recent times may be personalities to be reckoned with in the society, particularly in their indigenous communities. Some were seemingly the voice, ears, eyes and hands of their various communities. To some extent, some of them were able, during their life time, to provide some community projects by using their political influence and societal connections in presenting the developmental problems of their communities to the appropriate level of government. Again, many of them made their communities to be known, popular and worthy of mention. They were the yardsticks which their kinsmen used in measuring achievement and discipline and in turn using these standards in correcting those, especially the youths, who were treading the ignoble paths carved by the devil.

But does it mean armed killers like armed robbers and kidnappers are not conscience smitten? They may also not have conscience since armed robbers and other killers are widely believed to be living by the influence of drugs. This accounts for their being voraciously blood-thirsty and bestial whenever they are exhibiting their ungodly acts.

Given the foregoing, it is glaring that those who enjoy snuffing lives out of others are collectively living a chaotic life. They should begin to pray and ask God if there is any reason for them to be in this world. This prayer is necessary because God did not create any person to be killing others. If God has done so, it would have been counter-productive for God’s purpose in creating the earth as a planet. To this end, killers should let the Psalmist’s prayer to God be answered in their lives. The prayer says “Oh send out thy light and thy truth; let them lead me, let them bring me to thy holy hill and to thy dwelling”. See Psalm 43:3.

Despite the fact that not all Nigerians are bound or destined to be killed in cold blood by those who are into the bloody business of killing others without blinking their eyelids or showing any sense of remorse, the question that would be on any reasonable person’s lip is, “Who is the next victim?” Only God knows. God is the only one that knows the future.

This goes to show that many a law abiding Nigerian or foreigner has been facing dilemma. Should he flee from his house or continue to sleep with the eyes open by each passing night and daily carrying out his social and economic activities with his heart in his mouth? Succinctly put, each passing day brings with it an increasing fear of the unknown for every Nigerian, especially non-Northerners and Christians residing in the Northern states of our great nation. How long are we going to be living in fear? It is not uncommon today to see drivers obsessively and assiduously scrutinizing occupants of any car or “Okada” trailing them behind through the rear view mirror in a manner that is reminiscent of investigative police officers. Don’t blame them! Everybody now lives in fear. Also, crime victims often suffer from bouts of fear, trauma or depression and this can make them to be less productive or cause them ill health.

Apart from wasting the precious lives of others together with their hopes, dreams and aspirations and on the other hand depriving others of their breadwinners, crime in the form of killing can cause direct costs like personal losses, such as cars, cash and jewelry that approach billions of naira in a year. Is it not true that when they kill they also rob, maim and even rape? Coupled with these are the costs related to law enforcement, courts and prisons.

Some see the issue of increasing crime rate as over-flogged. Other see writers and social commentators as being sensational and emotional whenever the issue is being discussed. The major point is that high crime rate repels foreign investments. As it is today in the country, it will be difficult for both local and foreign investors to begin to think of investing without weighing the chance of making profits under the volatile business environment.

The evolving banditry in our nation is of utmost concern to any patriotic Nigerian, and sympathizers across the world. What beats me hollow is that many killers involved in terminating other people’s lives, physically or spiritually, have failed to realize that they must one day render account to God. As it seems, killers that had the divine opportunity of being in the Christendom before they derailed might have forgotten the scriptural injunction in Genesis chapter 3 verse 19 that says, “By the sweat of your brow you will eat your food until you return to the ground, since from it you were taken; for dust you are and to dust you will return." The scripture simply means that we are all dust, that to dust we will return. For instance, the Bible cites many cases of criminals who gave account to God through various punishments. Cain became a fugitive in the Garden of Eden for murdering his brother Abel over good, well-presented and accepted sacrifice. Hophni and Phinehas, sons of Eli, paid with death on the same day for engaging in sacrilegious conducts.

Without any iota of exaggeration, permit me to share my emotional experience in the recent time by saying that whenever I read about the brutal way and manner with which kidnappers, armed robbers and bandits are killing fellow Nigerians, particularly since the past few months that I am usually at the verge of shedding tears. In response to the foregoing mood, I have always asked myself “Whether human life is still sacrosanct or not”. To my view, Human life will ever remain sacred. God’s law, for instance, even sees the life of an unborn child as precious according to Exodus 21 verse 22-23. It is for this reason that criminals, whichever name they are metaphorically called, ostensibly to water down the seriousness of their crime should view human life as precious, otherwise the blood of the slain would be on their heads. For bringing grief to millions, all criminals that kill, either physically or spiritually must one day give account to God. Amen!

It is expedient at this juncture to opine that when anyone celebrates the death of a fellow human being that he or she has lost all humanity and is no different from an animal that rips apart the flesh of its prey without exuding an iota of feeling. What spirit dwells in such a fellow’s heart?

The foregoing question is difficult to answer because human life is sacrosanct. We should not in anyway; whether directly or vicariously share the erroneous belief that human life is not sacrosanct. We should always be cognizant of the fact that same blood flows and is transfusable into the veins of all humans irrespective of tribe, race or color. If we love one another, for God our Creator is love as written in 1 John 4:8, then despite differences in worldly opinions, one cannot celebrate the brutal death of a fellow human being. That is hate, and hate is not of God. Remember that the cries of innocent blood of men, women and children never fail to reach up to the heavens from the ground on which it is spilt; the ground that has opened its mouth to gulp it from our hands…

“The LORD said, “What have you done? Listen! Your brother’s blood cries out to me from the ground. Now you are under a curse and driven from the ground, which opened its mouth to receive your brother’s blood from your hand”, as written in Genesis 4:10-11 NIV.