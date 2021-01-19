Monica Commends Catholic Church for brokering peace amongst Umahi, Anyim and Egwu

Listen to article

Technical Adviser to Governor Umahi on Media, Lady Monica Chidinma Ada Eze has commended the efforts of the Catholic Church in resolving the fuss among her boss who doubles as Chairman, South/East Governors Forum, Dave Umahi and two other key political leaders of Ebonyi State; former Senate President, Senator Pius Anyim and the first Executive Governor of Ebonyi State, Senator Sam Egwu.

In a statement made available to the media, Monica expressed delight over the truce, describing it as the greatest gift the church has given to the people of Ebonyi State in the New Year.

Referencing the Bible Book of Psalms 133:1 where the Psalmist exclaimed how good and pleasant it is for brothers to dwell together in unity, Lady Monica Chidinma Ada Eze who also doubles as the founder and President of David Umahi Nweze Akubaraoha Ebonyi Transformation Agenda (DUNAETA), a grassroots NGO based in Abakaliki, the capital of Ebonyi State, emphasised that no society can thrive and no meaningful development can take place in an atmosphere of chaos and prayed that the truce reached amongst the trio be nurtured and sustained for the greater good and continuous growth of Ebonyi State.

She recalled that conflict arose among the leaders when Governor Umahi, in his foresight saw the need to take Ndi Igbo to the party at the centre, an idea which some leaders misconceived and as a result, hurriedly and ignorantly too, tried to make themselves available as clogs on the wheel of progress of the Igbo nation, contrary to the good intentions of the South/East political leader cum Chairman, Governors Forum, South/East zone, His Excellency, Dave Umahi.

With the establishment of peace and enthronement of harmony among the trio, Lady Monica, aka Ada Ebonyi expressed optimism that Senators Anyim and Egwu will soon join Governor Umahi in the APC as the party stands as the only alternative and machinery through which the Igbo's can position themselves to vie for the office of the President of Nigeria as the PDP which Ndi Igbo laboured for over 16 years is hellbent at picking her presidential candidate from the North, unless Anyim and Egwu are not seeing the looming danger in the umbrella party which informed the defection of Umahi to the ruling APC.

Monica commended the Catholic Bishop of Abakaliki diocese, Bishop Nnachi Okoro for wadding into the clash of political interest that had ensued between Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State and the former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator Pius Anyim and others, and brokering peace among them.

Recall that Umahi, Senator Anyim, Senator Sam Egwu, former Governor of the state and all the serving senators/members of the House of Representatives currently in the National Assembly have not been having good political relationship, since Umahi’s defection to the All Progressives Congress, APC.

This development had created a sharp political division, alignment, realignment, and reemergence of political camps among stakeholders in the State thereby placing the State in the likelihood of crisis.

The Bishop, in collaboration with the founding fathers of the state, engaged Governor Umahi, Sen. Anyim, Dr. Egwu and other political actors in a closed-door meeting that took place at the Bishop’s house. He tasked Umahi, Anyim, Egwu to give peace a chance and put away their differences for the sake of peace in the State. The Governor had some weeks ago apologized to his political opponents and charged them to stop attacking his opponents and leaders of the state.

Monica quoted her boss as saying, “I offer apologies to them. I am not going to sit on the judgment with anybody. This apology and forgiveness should be enough to settle all bad blood. And I have no regret for that. God directed me to do this. And I thank all our leaders who have intervened; I am the father of the state. And I should be ashamed of myself if the state of Ebonyi is allowed to go into bitterness and into disunity.”

Ada Ebonyi further quoted her boss as stating, "I thank the Catholic Bishop Nnachi Okoro, I thank CAN people led by the chairman Rev. Dr. Abraham Nwali. I thank the founding fathers, I thank the Ohanaeze leadership led by Chief Nnia Nwodo and all the leaders of the South-East, who made this reconciliation possible”.

"This feat simply demonstrates that Umahi is truly an Apostle of Christ". Monica said.

In another development, Lady Monica congratulated and commended Senator Sunny Ogbuorji who was the erstwhile Ebonyi APC gubernatorial candidate in the last general election for resolving to work with the new leader of the party in the State, Governor Umahi into building a virile and vibrant chapter of the party in the State. This development surely will make the Ebonyi State one of the most organised chapters in the nation.

She however cautioned Barr. Silas Joseph Onu, the Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Ebonyi State Chapter to desist forthwith, from any act or comment that is capable of causing disharmony and disaffection among people the State as his pleasure in raising false and unsubstantiated allegations against the Governor and the APC government in Ebonyi State will no longer be treated with kid’s glove.

She however counseled Silas Onu and his perforated umbrella party - the PDP, to learn the art of constructive criticism, stressing that the roles of opposition demands tact and goes beyond childish tantrums.

Signed

Monica Ada Chidinma Eze Aka Ada Ebonyi,

President DUNAETA & TA on Media to Gov Umahi

19th January, 2021