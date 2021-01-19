Uganda election rigged against Bobi Wine – Segelu

Listen to article

A stalwart of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) from Akinyele/Lagelu Federal Constituency in Oyo State, Hon. Olayinka Oladimeji Segelu, has said that the just concluded presidential election in Uganda was heavily manipulated in favour of the incumbent President, Yoweri Museveni.

Describing the election as the most fraudulent in the history of Africa, Hon. Segelu noted that it is sad that a 77-year-old man, who has spent over 35 years in office, would so brutally deploy all his arsenals against a 38-year-old singer turned parliamentarian in a presidential contest.

Segelu, the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of YSEG Hotels and Suites in Ibadan, who is equally a young politician, wondered why African leaders have wickedly decided not to give youths a chance in the affairs of governance on the Continent.

The former Personal Assistant (PA) to ex-Speaker Dimeji Bankole said: “I am a very strong supporter of Robert Ssentamu Kyagulanyi popularly known as Bobi Wine, the 38-year-old presidential candidate of Uganda’s National Unity Platform (NUP) in the just concluded election, where the incumbent President Yoweri Museveni of National Resistance Movement (NRM), was declared the winner by the country’s Electoral Commission. I am a member of Bobi Wine's campaign team from Nigeria. I belong to virtually all of his campaign platforms/groups on social media where we did our best as youths to position him for victory to kick out the old civilian despot who wants to remain in power perpetually.

“There is no gainsaying the fact that many civilian and military dictatorships have fallen, heralding the entrenchment of rule-of-law-based governance systems symbolized by constitutionalism and constitutional government in Africa, it is however unimaginable and unthinkable that we still find ourselves in a situation, where political leaders in the continent are allowed to so easily and freely continue to manipulate elections to perpetuate themselves in office.”

Segelu, a PDP aspirant for the House of Representatives in 2015, further stated: “It was obvious prior to the presidential election that Ugandans were eagerly yearning for change and they saw Bobi Wine as a good material for their much desired change. Hence, they stood solidly behind him, despite the victimization and intimidation from Museveni’s police and military forces. It could be seen that the people were unanimous in their support for a young man, who has demonstrated unflinching courage, doggedness and tenacity of purpose, in the fight to liberate Uganda from the clutches of oppression in the hands of a ruthless and dictatorial president.

“What could have prompted Museveni's evil decision to order the shutting down of all the important mediums and channels of communication (internet, Facebook, etc) in the country, if not to allow for easy manipulation of the election results in his favour? Look at the dozens of people that were killed in the run-up to the election, including those who protested the unwarranted arrest of Bobi Wine. One of his party agents was killed because he refused to give away the people's mandate. Two persons have been reportedly killed in protests over the cooked-up results used to declare the incumbent winner. Bobi Wine and his wife have been placed on house arrest. The people of Uganda must collectively reject the charade called election. We shouldn't allow this kind of despotic tendency of our African leaders to continue. Enough is enough!

“The Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni is 77 years old. Simon Mugenyi Byabakama, a 64-year-old lawyer was appointed as a judge into Uganda's Court of Appeal on October 11, 2015 and named Chairman of the country’s Electoral Commission on November 18, 2016. Is it that the African youths are not useful or African elders have simply just decided not to trust today's youths with the responsibility of governing their countries?”

Continuing, he added: “Museveni was actively involved in the rebellions mounted to conquer the ruthlessly brutal government of Field Marshal Idi Amin (1971 - 1979). Idi Amin had declared himself President for Life amongst other self-bestowed titles. In 1973, at age 29, Museveni left the mainstream opposition to form the rebel group Front for National Salvation (FRONASA) with which the battle to topple Idi Amin was fought. It was Museveni’s National Resistance Army (NRA) that likewise led the guerrilla wars that brought down the repressive government of Milton Obote (1980 to 1985) before he eventually became Uganda's President in 1986. Obote had earlier been Prime Minister from 1962 when the country attained Independence to 1966 and President (1966 - 1971).

“One begins to wonder how the same President Museveni that played key role in chasing out previous oppressive and draconian governments in Uganda has refused to relinquish power. Instead, he now cruelly rules Uganda with an iron fist - governing through the use of intimidation, terror and suppression of civil liberties.”

The YSEG boss asked: “Why is it difficult for African leaders like Museveni to emulate Nelson Mandela of blessed memory? Mandela, an anti-apartheid revolutionary and activist fought for the establishment of multiracial democracy in South Africa, during which he was imprisoned for 27 years. He came out of prison to become the first black President of South Africa. After the completion of his first term of five years, he honourably stepped aside even when South Africans wanted him to continue.

"Let me ask: What is the African Union (AU) doing about the violent roles of our security operatives in our electoral process? Is the international community not going to intervene in what is happening in Uganda? Who will rescue Africa and Africans from the stranglehold of our dishonest elders in this continent?”