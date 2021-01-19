APC Chairman embarks on reconciliation of party Elders, Chieftains in Ebonyi

Listen to article

The Caretaker Chairman of the All Progressive Congress APC, Ebonyi state, Chief Stanley Okoro Emegha , has continued his reconciliation and unity meeting with founding fathers, elders and party Chieftains, with the aim of strengthen, unifying and preparing the party for the task ahead.

In a meeting with a Chieftain of the party and former Commissioner, Comrade Egwu Chima, in his Abakaliki resident this Sunday, Chief Emegha stressed the need for unity and oneness in the party. He enumerated the giant strides of Governor David Nweze Umahi and called on all Party leaders and faithfuls to join hands to move the state and party forward.

He reiterated his stand in running an all inclusive leadership where every member of the party is accommodate.

He sorts for wise counsel of elders like Egwu Chima, especially now that the party is being repositioned to take over the entire South East and Nigeria at large.

Comrade Egwu Chima, who was visibly elated by the visit, thanked the party Chairman for such thoughtful visit, acknowledging the efforts the chairman has made in unitig members of the party since he took over the leadership of the party, noting that he has started well and assured of his total support and fatherly advise.

He lauded the developmental leaps of Governor Umahi, stating that his entrant into the party will bring stability and good fortune for the party.

He called for unity and politics of accommodation, as such will engender unity and guarantee electoral success for the party. He promised to strengthen his long standing relationship with the governor and make valuable contribution for the success of the party.