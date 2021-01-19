Catholic priest, six others die of COVID-19 in Benue within a week

Listen to article

Seven persons, including a Catholic priest Father Kuluke, have died of COVID- 19 complications within one week in Benue State.

The Chairman of the State Action Committee on COVID-19 and Deputy Governor, Benson Abounu, disclosed this on Monday while swearing-in Justice Aleje as a judge of the Customary Court of Appeal at the Government House.

“In the last one week, we have recorded mortality here in Makurdi. Every day we recorded mortality, including this morning. A revered father passed on this morning,” he said, adding that the priest died on Monday at the Benue State University Teaching Hospital Makurdi.

“The other time, within five days, we lost four prominent Benue people. So this variant is not one that anybody should joke with. I always take my time these days to do a small briefing concerning COVID-19 each time I have an occasion like this.”

The deputy governor said Governor Samuel Ortom has gone into isolation after being in contact with two top aides who had tested positive for COVID-19.

He revealed that though the governor does not have symptoms of the virus, the move is necessary to prevent the further spread of the virus.

While warning residents to be weary off and apply extreme caution in their social behaviour, Abounu asked residents of the state not to engage in any form of celebration that could lead to the spread of the virus. (Channels TV)