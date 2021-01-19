COVID-19: One in every five Nigerians tested is positive

Listen to article

Chairman of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19, Mr. Boss Mustapha, has painted a disconcerting picture of the state of coronavirus infections in Nigeria.

According to PTF Chairman, every five persons tested in Nigeria within the passing week turned out positive.

Mustapha is also the Secretary of the Federal Government of the Federation.

Speaking during a briefing on the state of COVID-19 in Abuja on Monday, Mustapha said South Africa, Ethiopia, Nigeria, Algeria, and Kenya now account for 76% of all cases in the African region, with South Africa and Nigeria reporting highest daily count.

The task force chairman said the government had escalated testing in its response to to the pandemic.

He urged the State Governments to enable their EOCs to step up on sample collection and to maximise the capacities of the PCR Laboratories already established in their States.

PTF, according to Mustapha, has also authorized the NCDC to immediately implement the 450 tests per LGA plan, nationwide, immediately, beginning with States that are at the forefront of resourcing and infrastructure.

In the PTF's continued collaboration with religious and traditional rulers, the taskforce aligns with the statements issued by the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) guiding the sick and the elderly on the need to avoid large gatherings by staying at home, he said

Mustapha assured Nigerians Regarding the positive news about vaccines, the PTF will ensure that the vaccines to be approved will be safe and effective.

Below is a snapshot of the nation as of 17th January 2021 which ought to guide the nation's decisions and approach.

They are as follows:

✓ Cases: 110,387

✓ Active Cases: 22,156 (20.34%)

✓ Discharged: 89,317 (78.36%)

✓ Fatalities:1,435 (1.30%)

✓ Tests: 1,172,234

✓ Spread: 36 States + FCT

In week two of 2021 the statistics revealed the following:

✓ Cases: 10,300

✓ Deaths: 77

✓ Active Cases 19,635

It is pertinent to note that all the numbers represented increases compared with the numbers from week one, 2021.