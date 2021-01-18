AFRILAW wants Buhari to reappoint Gana as CG NSCDC

Listen to article

A civil Society Organization, the African Law Foundation (AFRILAW) has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to re-appoint Abdullah Gana as the Commandant General (CG) of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) for a second tenure.

Buhari, had extended the tenure of Gana by six weeks, as the extension expires, AFRILAW opined that the CG has performed well in reforming the security sector and is worthy of reappointment.

Chinwike Okereke, Founder and CEO, AFRILAW in a statement on Friday, said Gana made many great and wonderful accomplishments in the areas of improved the safety and security of critical national assets across the country.

Some of these accomplishments according to Okereke includes; re-introduction of Agro-Rangers for improved security within agricultural sector ; increased reduction in farmers and herders' clashes across the country, re-deeming the image of Nigeria educationally by partnering with Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB.

Others are; robust relationship and cooperation with other federal security agencies ; stoppage of circulation of pre-registered SIM cards; sustained tackling of illegal mining; and strategic collaboration with traditional rulers to nip in the bud the incessant banditry menace in the country.

" Mr. Abdullah Gana is a quintessential, detribalised and patriotic leader, a diligent and dedicated security professional and exceptional Commandant General (CG) who within his first tenure as the Commandant General (CG) of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has tranformed and repositioned the Agency as one of the most outstanding, resourceful and respectable federal government security institution in Nigeria.

He added that the NCDC, understeer first tenure of Gana witnessed an improved and effective management and administration of both human and financial resources.

"There is an increased staff welfare resulting in dedication to duty and high esprit-de-corps of personnel including enhanced manpower development and capacity building and regular promotion galore of men and officers of NSCDC" Chinwike said.

"AFRILAW strongly believed that re-appointment of Mr. Abdullah Gana as the Commandant General (CG) of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) is the best decision for Mr. President will make toward sustaining the pleasant efforts and results recorded by NSCDC in this regard. Mr. Abdullah Gana is very ready and highly committed to take the NSCDC to its next level and continue his gaint strides in the NSCDC if re-appointed by Mr. President for a second tenure.

"As the regulator of the Private Security Companies in Nigeria, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) under Mr. Abdullah Gana administration has experienced tremendous reform and transformational initiatives toward an improved and effective regulation and supervision, and creation of enabling environment for sustainable growth and development of the private security industry in Nigeria.

"Under his administration, multi-stakeholder approach for improvement and development of the industry was highly encouraged and promoted, and in this regard NSCDC established partnership with AFRILAW toward strengthening and improvement of private security regulation and oversight for effective private security governance and responsible services in Nigeria through multi-stakeholder engagement", he added.

Chinwike further informed that AFRILAW in partnership and support from the Geneva Center for Security Sector Governance (DCAF), Switzerland, is currently implementing the 'Strengthening Private Security Regulation and Oversight Project' in collaboration with NSCDC and Association of Licensed Private Security Practitioners of Nigeria (ALPSPN) in Nigeria.

He stressed that it is in view of all the stated reasons and considering the prevailing security challenges in Nigeria with the need to show effective leadership and commitment in tackling it, that convinced their call on President Buhari to reappointed Gana as the NSCDC boss.