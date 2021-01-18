Resumption: Ensure COVID-19 protocols compliance, MSSN urges govts

Listen to article

Following the directive on school resumption, the Muslim Students' Society of Nigeria, Lagos State Area Unit has advised governments across all levels to be cautious of the risk of coronavirus resurgence in the country.

The Amir of MSSN Lagos State Area Unit, Miftahudeen Thanni, gave the advice in a press statement on Monday.

He specifically urged Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to ensure that coronavirus guidelines are implemented in schools.

Recall that despite being an epicentre, with the highest number of COVID-19 cases Nigeria, Lagos State Government had approved that all public and private schools in the State below tertiary level should resume on Monday, 18th January, 2021, for the second term 2020/2021 academic session.

However, Thanni also implored the state government to embrace digital schooling in order to reduce the risk of virus.

Thanni urged parents and guardians to monitor the activities of their wards closely during this period.

He implored teachers and other principal officers to ensure precautionary measures against COVID-19 put in place by school and government are adhered to.

Meanwhile, the MSSNLagos has joined other Muslim communities to commiserate with the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Abubakr Sa'd, over the demise of his younger brother, Abdulkadir Jeli Abubakar III.

Until his death, Abdulkadir was a serving Commissioner for Home Affairs in Sokoto State.

The leadership of the student body admonished the bereaved to remain steadfast and encourage other members of the family to imbibe the teachings of Islam in this unusual moment in life.

"It is our prayer that Allah showers His all-encompassing blessing on the departed soul," Thanni said.

He also warned against religious incitement in any form, whatsoever as witnessed in some quarters, saying, "This must henceforth stop because it will do us no good other than to disunite us as a nation."

The student leader also implored the people of Sango Kataf and Southern Kaduna "to sue for peace to forestall the recurrence of social unrest in that environment".

He, however, exhorts the government to "beef up its security in the area and try to put an end to the varieties of crimes that are on the increase in our society".

Signed

Miftahudeen Thanni

Amir (President),

Muslim Students'Society of Nigeria

Lagos State Area Unit